Here’s How Much a Meal at McDonald’s Costs in the US Compared to Asia

While American diners may be a bit miffed at the recent price hikes common to ordering a meal at McDonald’s compared to times past, inflation appears to be taking a bite out of fast-food budgets worldwide, Asia included.

According to The Washington Post, McDonald’s menu prices ticked upward by about 40%, on average, during the five-year period spanning 2019 through 2024. But what about nations such as Japan, China and South Korea?

A brief comparison of some menu item prices, notably the staple Big Mac combo, follows.

How Much a McDonald’s Meal Might Cost in Japan

If you’re keen to visit the golden arches in the land of the rising sun, you’re going to spend a whole let less than you might if you were to do so stateside.

A Big Mac meal in Japan will set you back 750 yen, or about $5.20, while it’s priced at $10.19 in the United States.

Meanwhile, the price differential is about the same when comparing two close cousins — the Spicy Crispy Chicken meal (770 yen, or $5.34) from Japan set against the Deluxe Spicy McCrispy meal, which comes in at $10.29.

If breakfast is more your bag, an Egg McMuffin combo costs $7.69 stateside, versus $2.77 in Japan.

How Much a Big Mac (and Other Items) Cost in China

If you’re visiting or residing in China, it’s sometimes more difficult to draw direct comparisons given the difference in regional menus between U.S. restaurants and their Chinese counterparts.

Nonethless, the staple Big Mac sandwich will set you back $3.47 in China (as of 2024, per an infographic distributed by The Economist), versus $5.89 in the United States.

One reddit user posting in July 2024 claimed that a double cheeseburger, fries, soft drink and corn cup set them back $4 USD — while a combo containing two cheeseburgers, fries and soft drink will cost you more dearly at $9.19 in the U.S.

In South Korea, McDonald’s Increased the Price of a Big Mac Meal in March 2025

As The Korea Herald reported, McDonald’s recently introduced further price increases on 20 menu items in March of this year, less than a year after price increases hit most menu items in that country in May 2024.

As a result, the Big Mac meal increased by 200 won to a total of 7,400 won — or $5.47. That’s still only a little more than half the price it would cost you in America.

While menu prices are scarce otherwise, Shuttle Delivery services indicate a premium of 28% when delivering McDonald’s food to hungry customers.

A rough extrapolation suggests that a McCrispy meal in South Korea would set one back about 7,000 won (or $5.17 USD, versus $10.19 domestically) or a Quarter-Pounder with Cheese meal about 7,100 won (or $5.25, against $10.19 in the U.S.).

