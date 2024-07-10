News & Insights

Here’s How Much Gen Z Has in Credit Card Debt in Each State

July 10, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by Adam Palasciano

Gen Z is often known as the generation who’s financially insecure and unsure, characterized by careless spending and being deep in debt. Well, this characterization might have a ring of truth to it: the average Gen Zer credit card debt is on the rise.

In a recent Experian study, they took a look at the leading edge of Generation Z, those between 18 and 26 years old as of Q3 2023.

Starting with the good news, the average Gen Z credit score is also on the rise. Here’s how the current average FICO score and credit card debt for Gen Zers shakes out:

  • Average FICO Score: 680
  • Average credit card balance: $3,262

To put these figures into perspective, the average Gen Z FICO score is up 6 points from an average of 674 in 2020. This lands the average Gen Zer 35 points short of the national average credit score of 715. According to FICO, this puts the average Gen Zer in the “good” range, which starts at 670.

However, their credit card debt is up from an average of $2,854 in 2022. This represents a whopping 14.3% increase in just one year.

It’s worth noting that the average credit card of every other generation is also on the rise, up through and including the Silent Generation (age 78+). The current average credit card debt of all U.S. consumers hovers at around $6,501.

Gen Z Is Embracing Buy Now, Pay Later Services

Just about everything costs more these days: housing, groceries, utilities, and more. So, it’s not surprising news that Gen Z is one of the biggest adopters of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services these days. However, other generations are catching up too. Buy now pay later service Afterpay reported that three-quarters of both Gen Zers and Millennials reported using buy now, pay later in the past month. This is compared with just half of Gen Xers.

Average Credit Gen Z Credit Card Debt By State

Here’s the average Gen X credit card debt by state, according to recent data from Experian:

  1. Alabama: $2,878
  2. Alaska: $3,292
  3. Arizona: $3,319
  4. Arkansas: $2,753
  5. California: $3,516
  6. Colorado: $3,559
  7. Connecticut: $3,634
  8. Delaware: $3,202
  9. Florida: $3,721
  10. Georgia: $3,371
  11. Hawaii: $3,793
  12. Idaho: $2,667
  13. Illinois: $3,201
  14. Indiana: $2,666
  15. Iowa: $2,514
  16. Kansas: $2,896
  17. Kentucky: $2,590
  18. Louisiana: $2,864
  19. Maine: $2,764
  20. Maryland: $3,385
  21. Massachusetts: $3,390
  22. Michigan: $2,769
  23. Minnesota: $2,877
  24. Mississippi: $2,585
  25. Missouri: $2,798
  26. Montana: $2,954
  27. Nebraska: $2,738
  28. Nevada: $3,587
  29. New Hampshire: $3,186
  30. New Jersey: $3,671
  31. New Mexico: $2,890
  32. New York: $3,845
  33. North Carolina: $3,103
  34. North Dakota: $2,907
  35. Ohio: $2,742
  36. Oklahoma: $2,907
  37. Oregon: $2,944
  38. Pennsylvania: $2,957
  39. Rhode Island: $3,274
  40. South Carolina: $3,001
  41. South Dakota: $2,631
  42. Tennessee: $3,031
  43. Texas: $3,466
  44. Utah: $2,764
  45. Vermont: $3,454
  46. Virginia: $2,915
  47. Washington: $3,243
  48. West Virginia: $2,702
  49. Wisconsin: $2,524
  50. Wyoming: $2,928

