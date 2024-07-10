Here’s How Much Gen Z Has in Credit Card Debt in Each State

Gen Z is often known as the generation who’s financially insecure and unsure, characterized by careless spending and being deep in debt. Well, this characterization might have a ring of truth to it: the average Gen Zer credit card debt is on the rise.

In a recent Experian study, they took a look at the leading edge of Generation Z, those between 18 and 26 years old as of Q3 2023.

Starting with the good news, the average Gen Z credit score is also on the rise. Here’s how the current average FICO score and credit card debt for Gen Zers shakes out:

Average FICO Score : 680

: 680 Average credit card balance: $3,262

To put these figures into perspective, the average Gen Z FICO score is up 6 points from an average of 674 in 2020. This lands the average Gen Zer 35 points short of the national average credit score of 715. According to FICO, this puts the average Gen Zer in the “good” range, which starts at 670.

However, their credit card debt is up from an average of $2,854 in 2022. This represents a whopping 14.3% increase in just one year.

It’s worth noting that the average credit card of every other generation is also on the rise, up through and including the Silent Generation (age 78+). The current average credit card debt of all U.S. consumers hovers at around $6,501.

Gen Z Is Embracing Buy Now, Pay Later Services

Just about everything costs more these days: housing, groceries, utilities, and more. So, it’s not surprising news that Gen Z is one of the biggest adopters of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services these days. However, other generations are catching up too. Buy now pay later service Afterpay reported that three-quarters of both Gen Zers and Millennials reported using buy now, pay later in the past month. This is compared with just half of Gen Xers.

Average Credit Gen Z Credit Card Debt By State

Here’s the average Gen X credit card debt by state, according to recent data from Experian:

Alabama: $2,878 Alaska: $3,292 Arizona: $3,319 Arkansas: $2,753 California: $3,516 Colorado: $3,559 Connecticut: $3,634 Delaware: $3,202 Florida: $3,721 Georgia: $3,371 Hawaii: $3,793 Idaho: $2,667 Illinois: $3,201 Indiana: $2,666 Iowa: $2,514 Kansas: $2,896 Kentucky: $2,590 Louisiana: $2,864 Maine: $2,764 Maryland: $3,385 Massachusetts: $3,390 Michigan: $2,769 Minnesota: $2,877 Mississippi: $2,585 Missouri: $2,798 Montana: $2,954 Nebraska: $2,738 Nevada: $3,587 New Hampshire: $3,186 New Jersey: $3,671 New Mexico: $2,890 New York: $3,845 North Carolina: $3,103 North Dakota: $2,907 Ohio: $2,742 Oklahoma: $2,907 Oregon: $2,944 Pennsylvania: $2,957 Rhode Island: $3,274 South Carolina: $3,001 South Dakota: $2,631 Tennessee: $3,031 Texas: $3,466 Utah: $2,764 Vermont: $3,454 Virginia: $2,915 Washington: $3,243 West Virginia: $2,702 Wisconsin: $2,524 Wyoming: $2,928

