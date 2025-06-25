Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Your State

Over the last decade, the household income needed to be a part of the middle class has increased significantly. As inflation and cost of living have skyrocketed, so too has the dividing line that defines the American middle class.

Check Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

That said, the shifts in middle-class household income requirements have not been the same in every state. In some states, the household income range of the middle class hasn’t increased quite as much as the national average.

To find the household income needed to be middle class in each state, GOBankingrates defined “middle class” as those with an annual household income that is two-thirds to double the median income.

Here’s a look at how much the definition of middle class changed in every state from 2013 to 2023 — ranked by largest to smallest change.

1. Washington

2023 middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904

$63,301 to $189,904 2013 middle-class income range: $39,652 to $118,956

Find More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Discover More: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

2. California

2023 middle-class income range: $64,223 to $192,668

$64,223 to $192,668 2013 middle-class income range: $40,729 to $122,188

Also See: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

3. Colorado

2023 middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940

$61,647 to $184,940 2013 middle-class income range: $38,955 to $116,866

4. Utah

2023 middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500

$61,167 to $183,500 2013 middle-class income range: $39,214 to $117,642

5. Oregon

2023 middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852

$53,617 to $160,852 2013 middle-class income range: $33,486 to $100,458

6. Massachusetts

2023 middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682

$67,561 to $202,682 2013 middle-class income range: $44,577 to $133,732

7. Idaho

2023 middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272

$49,757 to $149,272 2013 middle-class income range: $31,178 to $93,534

For You: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

8. Rhode Island

2023 middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744

$57,581 to $172,744 2013 middle-class income range: $37,574 to $112,722

9. Arizona

2023 middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744

$51,248 to $153,744 2013 middle-class income range: $33,183 to $99,548

10. New Hampshire

2023 middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256

$63,752 to $191,256 2013 middle-class income range: $43,277 to $129,832

11. Georgia

2023 middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 2013 middle-class income range: $32,786 to $98,358

12. Hawaii

2023 middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634

$65,545 to $196,634 2013 middle-class income range: $44,935 to $134,804

Explore More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

13. Florida

2023 middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 2013 middle-class income range: $31,304 to $93,912

14. Montana

2023 middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844

$46,615 to $139,844 2013 middle-class income range: $30,820 to $92,460

15. Minnesota

2023 middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112

$58,371 to $175,112 2013 middle-class income range: $39,891 to $119,672

16. North Carolina

2023 middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 2013 middle-class income range: $30,889 to $92,668

See More: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

17. Tennessee

2023 middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194

$44,731 to $134,194 2013 middle-class income range: $29,532 to $88,596

18. New York

2023 middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156

$56,385 to $169,156 2013 middle-class income range: $38,669 to $116,006

19. Texas

2023 middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584

$50,861 to $152,584 2013 middle-class income range: $34,600 to $103,800

20. Maine

2023 middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546

$47,849 to $143,546 2013 middle-class income range: $32,302 to $96,906

21. South Carolina

2023 middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 2013 middle-class income range: $29,853 to $89,558

Find More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

22. Michigan

2023 middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298

$47,433 to $142,298 2013 middle-class income range: $32,274 to $96,822

23. South Dakota

2023 middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842

$48,281 to $144,842 2013 middle-class income range: $32,997 to $98,990

24. New Jersey

2023 middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100

$67,367 to $202,100 2013 middle-class income range: $47,753 to $143,258

25. Virginia

2023 middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 2013 middle-class income range: $42,605 to $127,814

26. Illinois

2023 middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404

$54,468 to $163,404 2013 middle-class income range: $37,865 to $113,594

Find Out: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

27. Nebraska

2023 middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970

$49,990 to $149,970 2013 middle-class income range: $34,448 to $103,344

28. Pennsylvania

2023 middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162

$50,721 to $152,162 2013 middle-class income range: $35,032 to $105,096

29. Wisconsin

2023 middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340

$50,447 to $151,340 2013 middle-class income range: $34,942 to $104,826

30. Vermont

2023 middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048

$52,016 to $156,048 2013 middle-class income range: $36,178 to $108,534

31. Indiana

2023 middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102

$46,701 to $140,102 2013 middle-class income range: $32,165 to $96,496

Learn This: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

32. Missouri

2023 middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840

$45,947 to $137,840 2013 middle-class income range: $31,587 to $94,760

33. Nevada

2023 middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122

$50,374 to $151,122 2013 middle-class income range: $35,200 to $105,600

34. Ohio

2023 middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360

$46,453 to $139,360 2013 middle-class income range: $32,205 to $96,616

35. Kentucky

2023 middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834

$41,611 to $124,834 2013 middle-class income range: $28,691 to $86,072

36. North Dakota

2023 middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898

$50,633 to $151,898 2013 middle-class income range: $35,827 to $107,482

Find Out: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

37. Maryland

2023 middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304

$67,768 to $203,304 2013 middle-class income range: $49,025 to $147,076

38. Kansas

2023 middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278

$48,426 to $145,278 2013 middle-class income range: $34,221 to $102,664

39. Alabama

2023 middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054

$41,351 to $124,054 2013 middle-class income range: $28,835 to $86,506

40. Arkansas

2023 middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546

$39,182 to $117,546 2013 middle-class income range: $27,179 to $81,536

Find Out: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

41. Iowa

2023 middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294

$48,765 to $146,294 2013 middle-class income range: $34,562 to $103,686

More Info: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

42. Delaware

2023 middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710

$55,237 to $165,710 2013 middle-class income range: $39,919 to $119,756

43. Oklahoma

2023 middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206

$42,402 to $127,206 2013 middle-class income range: $30,226 to $90,678

44. West Virginia

2023 middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834

$38,611 to $115,834 2013 middle-class income range: $27,362 to $82,086

45. Mississippi

2023 middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830

$36,610 to $109,830 2013 middle-class income range: $26,021 to $78,062

46. New Mexico

2023 middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250

$41,417 to $124,250 2013 middle-class income range: $29,951 to $89,854

Also Read: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

47. Connecticut

2023 middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520

$62,507 to $187,520 2013 middle-class income range: $46,307 to $138,922

48. Louisiana

2023 middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046

$40,015 to $120,046 2013 middle-class income range: $29,916 to $89,748

49. Wyoming

2023 middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630

$49,877 to $149,630 2013 middle-class income range: $38,271 to $114,812

Read Next: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

50. Alaska

2023 middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672

$59,557 to $178,672 2013 middle-class income range: $47,173 to $141,520

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates sourced data from the U.S. Census’ 2023 and 2013 5-year American Community Survey. Using the definition of middle class from Pew Research that states middle-class income is two-thirds to double the median household income, the middle-class income range for each state was calculated. The states were sorted to show largest increase from 2013 to 2023 median household income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 30, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.