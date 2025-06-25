Personal Finance

Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Your State

June 25, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Over the last decade, the household income needed to be a part of the middle class has increased significantly. As inflation and cost of living have skyrocketed, so too has the dividing line that defines the American middle class.

That said, the shifts in middle-class household income requirements have not been the same in every state. In some states, the household income range of the middle class hasn’t increased quite as much as the national average.

To find the household income needed to be middle class in each state, GOBankingrates defined “middle class” as those with an annual household income that is two-thirds to double the median income.

Here’s a look at how much the definition of middle class changed in every state from 2013 to 2023 — ranked by largest to smallest change.

Seattle, USA - October 5, 2013: A family and a man jogging with his dog just before sunset in Myrtle Edwards Park with a view of Mount Rainier.

1. Washington

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $39,652 to $118,956

San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California.

2. California

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $64,223 to $192,668
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $40,729 to $122,188

Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

3. Colorado

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $38,955 to $116,866
Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.

4. Utah

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $39,214 to $117,642
Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

5. Oregon

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $33,486 to $100,458
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

6. Massachusetts

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $44,577 to $133,732
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

7. Idaho

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $31,178 to $93,534

Spectacular Sunset at Rhode Island Lighthouse, Point Judith lighthouse, near Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA.

8. Rhode Island

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $37,574 to $112,722
Arizona-welcome-sign-iStock-887749828 (3)

9. Arizona

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $33,183 to $99,548
Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

10. New Hampshire

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $43,277 to $129,832
CUMMING, GEORGIA - October 7, 2018: County and local fairs and carnivals are still some of the best values in family entertainment.

11. Georgia

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $32,786 to $98,358
The dormant volcano known as Diamond Head located adjacent to downtown Honlulu, Hawaii, as shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

12. Hawaii

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $44,935 to $134,804

Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

13. Florida

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $31,304 to $93,912
Stunning reflections on Swiftcurrent Lake in northern Montana at sunrise.

14. Montana

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $30,820 to $92,460
como park japanese festival.

15. Minnesota

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $39,891 to $119,672
The cherry blossoms at the start of spring on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.

16. North Carolina

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $30,889 to $92,668

People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

17. Tennessee

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $29,532 to $88,596
Long Island City, Famous Place, River, Skyscraper, USA.

18. New York

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $38,669 to $116,006
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

19. Texas

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $34,600 to $103,800
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

20. Maine

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $32,302 to $96,906
Charleston, South Carolina, USA cityscape in the historic French Quarter at twilight.

21. South Carolina

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $29,853 to $89,558

Big Red Lighthouse,Holland, Michigan.

22. Michigan

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $32,274 to $96,822
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

23. South Dakota

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $32,997 to $98,990
Wildwood-New-Jersey

24. New Jersey

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $47,753 to $143,258
Houses and Riverfront of the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth, Virginia during dawn with magenta, purple, and pink clouds.

25. Virginia

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $42,605 to $127,814
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

26. Illinois

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $37,865 to $113,594

Papillion, NE / USA - October 5, 2019: University of Nebraska Husker college football fan fishing with large Husker flag and Husker jersey.

27. Nebraska

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $34,448 to $103,344
Sunset over downtown Center City, Philadelphia, PA.

28. Pennsylvania

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $35,032 to $105,096
Wisconsin farm and corn field near Madison.

29. Wisconsin

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $34,942 to $104,826
Burlington Vermont

30. Vermont

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $36,178 to $108,534
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

31. Indiana

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $32,165 to $96,496

Sept.

32. Missouri

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $31,587 to $94,760
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

33. Nevada

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $35,200 to $105,600
Ohio

34. Ohio

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $32,205 to $96,616
Scenic nighttime image of an old farm barn and a country road in moonlight.

35. Kentucky

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $28,691 to $86,072
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

36. North Dakota

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $35,827 to $107,482

Cumberland, Maryland

37. Maryland

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $49,025 to $147,076
Topeka is the capital city of the U.

38. Kansas

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $34,221 to $102,664
Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

39. Alabama

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $28,835 to $86,506
Arkansas

40. Arkansas

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $27,179 to $81,536

Dutch Canal off Main Street in Pella Iowa

41. Iowa

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $34,562 to $103,686

Welcome to Delaware road sign stock photo

42. Delaware

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $39,919 to $119,756
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

43. Oklahoma

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $30,226 to $90,678
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

44. West Virginia

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $27,362 to $82,086
Mississippi Welcome Sign

45. Mississippi

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $26,021 to $78,062
Colorful store facades and cafe in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA on a sunny day.

46. New Mexico

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $29,951 to $89,854

Greenwich, CT, USA October 27, 2013 A sailboat is moored just off shore of a Luxury Waterfront Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

47. Connecticut

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $46,307 to $138,922
Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

48. Louisiana

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $29,916 to $89,748
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

49. Wyoming

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $38,271 to $114,812

Alaska welcomes visitors on the Alaska Highway at the Alaskan border,Alaska,USA.

50. Alaska

  • 2023 middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
  • 2013 middle-class income range: $47,173 to $141,520

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates sourced data from the U.S. Census’ 2023 and 2013 5-year American Community Survey. Using the definition of middle class from Pew Research that states middle-class income is two-thirds to double the median household income, the middle-class income range for each state was calculated. The states were sorted to show largest increase from 2013 to 2023 median household income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 30, 2025.

