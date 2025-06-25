Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Your State

Over the last decade, the household income needed to be a part of the middle class has increased significantly. As inflation and cost of living have skyrocketed, so too has the dividing line that defines the American middle class.
That said, the shifts in middle-class household income requirements have not been the same in every state. In some states, the household income range of the middle class hasn’t increased quite as much as the national average.
To find the household income needed to be middle class in each state, GOBankingrates defined “middle class” as those with an annual household income that is two-thirds to double the median income.
Here’s a look at how much the definition of middle class changed in every state from 2013 to 2023 — ranked by largest to smallest change.
1. Washington
- 2023 middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
- 2013 middle-class income range: $39,652 to $118,956
2. California
- 2023 middle-class income range: $64,223 to $192,668
- 2013 middle-class income range: $40,729 to $122,188
3. Colorado
- 2023 middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
- 2013 middle-class income range: $38,955 to $116,866
4. Utah
- 2023 middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
- 2013 middle-class income range: $39,214 to $117,642
5. Oregon
- 2023 middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
- 2013 middle-class income range: $33,486 to $100,458
6. Massachusetts
- 2023 middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
- 2013 middle-class income range: $44,577 to $133,732
7. Idaho
- 2023 middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
- 2013 middle-class income range: $31,178 to $93,534
8. Rhode Island
- 2023 middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
- 2013 middle-class income range: $37,574 to $112,722
9. Arizona
- 2023 middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
- 2013 middle-class income range: $33,183 to $99,548
10. New Hampshire
- 2023 middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
- 2013 middle-class income range: $43,277 to $129,832
11. Georgia
- 2023 middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
- 2013 middle-class income range: $32,786 to $98,358
12. Hawaii
- 2023 middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
- 2013 middle-class income range: $44,935 to $134,804
13. Florida
- 2023 middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
- 2013 middle-class income range: $31,304 to $93,912
14. Montana
- 2023 middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
- 2013 middle-class income range: $30,820 to $92,460
15. Minnesota
- 2023 middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
- 2013 middle-class income range: $39,891 to $119,672
16. North Carolina
- 2023 middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
- 2013 middle-class income range: $30,889 to $92,668
17. Tennessee
- 2023 middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
- 2013 middle-class income range: $29,532 to $88,596
18. New York
- 2023 middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
- 2013 middle-class income range: $38,669 to $116,006
19. Texas
- 2023 middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
- 2013 middle-class income range: $34,600 to $103,800
20. Maine
- 2023 middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
- 2013 middle-class income range: $32,302 to $96,906
21. South Carolina
- 2023 middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
- 2013 middle-class income range: $29,853 to $89,558
22. Michigan
- 2023 middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
- 2013 middle-class income range: $32,274 to $96,822
23. South Dakota
- 2023 middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
- 2013 middle-class income range: $32,997 to $98,990
24. New Jersey
- 2023 middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
- 2013 middle-class income range: $47,753 to $143,258
25. Virginia
- 2023 middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
- 2013 middle-class income range: $42,605 to $127,814
26. Illinois
- 2023 middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
- 2013 middle-class income range: $37,865 to $113,594
27. Nebraska
- 2023 middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
- 2013 middle-class income range: $34,448 to $103,344
28. Pennsylvania
- 2023 middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
- 2013 middle-class income range: $35,032 to $105,096
29. Wisconsin
- 2023 middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
- 2013 middle-class income range: $34,942 to $104,826
30. Vermont
- 2023 middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
- 2013 middle-class income range: $36,178 to $108,534
31. Indiana
- 2023 middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
- 2013 middle-class income range: $32,165 to $96,496
32. Missouri
- 2023 middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
- 2013 middle-class income range: $31,587 to $94,760
33. Nevada
- 2023 middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
- 2013 middle-class income range: $35,200 to $105,600
34. Ohio
- 2023 middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
- 2013 middle-class income range: $32,205 to $96,616
35. Kentucky
- 2023 middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
- 2013 middle-class income range: $28,691 to $86,072
36. North Dakota
- 2023 middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
- 2013 middle-class income range: $35,827 to $107,482
37. Maryland
- 2023 middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
- 2013 middle-class income range: $49,025 to $147,076
38. Kansas
- 2023 middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
- 2013 middle-class income range: $34,221 to $102,664
39. Alabama
- 2023 middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
- 2013 middle-class income range: $28,835 to $86,506
40. Arkansas
- 2023 middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
- 2013 middle-class income range: $27,179 to $81,536
41. Iowa
- 2023 middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
- 2013 middle-class income range: $34,562 to $103,686
42. Delaware
- 2023 middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
- 2013 middle-class income range: $39,919 to $119,756
43. Oklahoma
- 2023 middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
- 2013 middle-class income range: $30,226 to $90,678
44. West Virginia
- 2023 middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
- 2013 middle-class income range: $27,362 to $82,086
45. Mississippi
- 2023 middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
- 2013 middle-class income range: $26,021 to $78,062
46. New Mexico
- 2023 middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
- 2013 middle-class income range: $29,951 to $89,854
47. Connecticut
- 2023 middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
- 2013 middle-class income range: $46,307 to $138,922
48. Louisiana
- 2023 middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
- 2013 middle-class income range: $29,916 to $89,748
49. Wyoming
- 2023 middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
- 2013 middle-class income range: $38,271 to $114,812
50. Alaska
- 2023 middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
- 2013 middle-class income range: $47,173 to $141,520
Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates sourced data from the U.S. Census’ 2023 and 2013 5-year American Community Survey. Using the definition of middle class from Pew Research that states middle-class income is two-thirds to double the median household income, the middle-class income range for each state was calculated. The states were sorted to show largest increase from 2013 to 2023 median household income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 30, 2025.
