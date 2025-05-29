Here’s How Much Checked Bags Now Cost With Southwest Airlines — and Who’s Exempt From Paying Fees

Southwest Airlines has been an industry disruptor since its formal incorporation in 1967. The low-cost carrier brought innovations such as open seating, free baggage and a famously sunny attitude to the airline industry, attracting legions of followers while helping them save money.

But times have changed since Southwest’s heyday, and one of the pillars of its business model — “bags fly free” — has finally fallen by the wayside. Whether this will ultimately help or hurt the struggling airline remains to be seen. But from a traveler’s perspective, here’s what you’ll need to know in terms of baggage fees and how you might still be able to avoid them.

How Much Will Southwest Charge for Baggage?

Beginning with flights on May 28 and later, Southwest Airlines will charge $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second. However, these fees are just for the general flying public.

There are a handful of ways in which you can save money with the airline and avoid the new baggage fees. Here’s how.

Be an A-List Member

The A-List is Southwest’s elite tier. You can become an A-List member by either flying 20 one-way qualifying flight segments or earning 35,000 tier-qualifying points. In addition to providing benefits like priority boarding, priority check-in and a 25% earning bonus, you can also fly your first bag free of charge. Your second checked bag will incur a $35 fee.

If you’re an A-List Preferred member, which requires 40 one-way qualifying flight segments or 70,000 tier-qualifying points in a single year, your second bag is free of charge as well.

In either case, these prices apply to up to eight additional passengers on the same reservation.

Hold a Southwest Airlines Credit Card

If you hold the Southwest Airlines Rapid Reward Credit Card, your first checked bag will fly free. However, you must include your Rapid Rewards account number at the time of booking.

As with the A-List, up to eight additional passengers on your reservation will enjoy the same benefit. Your second checked bag, however, will cost $45.

Travel on a Business Select Fare

Another way to avoid the new baggage fees on Southwest Airlines is to fly on a Business Select fare. Unlike with the other two options, the airline’s business fare comes with two free bags, not just one. However, as it is a specific fare type, it doesn’t apply to any companions on the same reservation unless they also purchase the same Business Select fare.

Be Active-Duty Military

Active-duty military customers with a valid, current military ID can fly with two bags free of charge.

The Bottom Line

The imposition of baggage fees at Southwest Airlines was an unwelcome shock to the airline’s flyers. But the famously low-cost airline held out to the very end, as it was the last domestic airline to offer two free checked bags for all customers.

Still, there are a number of ways the passengers can avail of free baggage, including by earning status on the airline or buying more expensive fares. Otherwise, you may very well end up paying $35 for your first checked bag and $45 for your second when you fly Southwest.

