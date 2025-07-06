Personal Finance

Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Midwest

July 06, 2025 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

One of the smartest moves you can make with your money is having a full emergency fund. This savings helps cover unexpected expenses such as job loss and major financial events, like a recession.

A recent study from GOBankingRates calculated the amount you would need in an emergency fund in every state. In the event of a recession, Midwesterners would need anywhere from $39,000 to nearly $50,000 in cash to cover expenses for up to 12 months.

Here’s the amount you’d need in an emergency fund to survive a recession in the Midwest.

Off of the Chicago River as the sun lights up the city.

Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $44,778
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,195
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,389
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,778

Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $41,373
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,343
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,687
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,373

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $39,889
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,972
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,945
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,889
topeka kansas downtown at night.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $39,916
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,979
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,958
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,916
Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $41,579
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,395
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,789
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,579

St.

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $49,462
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,365
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,731
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,462
Kansas City skyline.

Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $41,219
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,305
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,610
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,219
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park, including a large fountain, in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $42,993
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,748
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,496
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $42,993 

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $43,844
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,961
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,922
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $43,844
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $40,788
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,197
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,394
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $40,788  
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $45,859
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,465
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,929
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,859

Madison Wisconsin

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $47,618
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,905
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,809
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $47,618

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Midwest

