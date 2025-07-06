Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Midwest

One of the smartest moves you can make with your money is having a full emergency fund. This savings helps cover unexpected expenses such as job loss and major financial events, like a recession.

A recent study from GOBankingRates calculated the amount you would need in an emergency fund in every state. In the event of a recession, Midwesterners would need anywhere from $39,000 to nearly $50,000 in cash to cover expenses for up to 12 months.

Here’s the amount you’d need in an emergency fund to survive a recession in the Midwest.

Illinois

Annual cost of living: $44,778

$44,778 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,195

$11,195 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,389

$22,389 Emergency fund for 12 months: $44,778

Indiana

Annual cost of living: $41,373

$41,373 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,343

$10,343 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,687

$20,687 Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,373

Iowa

Annual cost of living: $39,889

$39,889 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,972

$9,972 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,945

$19,945 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,889

Kansas

Annual cost of living: $39,916

$39,916 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,979

$9,979 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,958

$19,958 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,916

Michigan

Annual cost of living: $41,579

$41,579 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,395

$10,395 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,789

$20,789 Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,579

Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $49,462

$49,462 Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,365

$12,365 Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,731

$24,731 Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,462

Missouri

Annual cost of living: $41,219

$41,219 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,305

$10,305 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,610

$20,610 Emergency fund for 12 months: $41,219

Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $42,993

$42,993 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,748

$10,748 Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,496

$21,496 Emergency fund for 12 months: $42,993

North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $43,844

$43,844 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,961

$10,961 Emergency fund for 6 months: $21,922

$21,922 Emergency fund for 12 months: $43,844

Ohio

Annual cost of living: $40,788

$40,788 Emergency fund for 3 months: $10,197

$10,197 Emergency fund for 6 months: $20,394

$20,394 Emergency fund for 12 months: $40,788

South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $45,859

$45,859 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,465

$11,465 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,929

$22,929 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,859

Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $47,618

$47,618 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,905

$11,905 Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,809

$23,809 Emergency fund for 9 months: $47,618

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

