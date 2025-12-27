Here’s How Much the Average Driver Will Spend on Car Repairs Next Year

Planning your car budget for next year isn’t as simple as guessing a number. The amount you’ll spend depends on what you drive, how you drive it and how old your vehicle is. We talked to Chris Pyle, a mechanic with JustAnswer who has helped over 80,000 customers in the past 19 years, to get realistic numbers.

His answer might surprise you because it’s not one-size-fits-all.

Maintenance vs. Repairs: Understanding the Difference

Before we get into costs, Pyle explained the important distinction between maintenance and repairs. Many people use these terms interchangeably, but they’re different financially.

“Maintenance covers fluids, filters, brake pads, bulbs, tune-up, tires and wiper blades,” Pyle said. “Repairs are more expensive tasks when parts fail. For example, a faulty transmission, brake caliper, wheel bearing, water pump, window motor, etc.”

Maintenance is predictable and relatively cheap. You know you’ll need oil changes and eventually new tires. Repairs hit your wallet harder and often come without warning.

Your Driving Habits Matter More Than You Think

The way you use your vehicle directly impacts what you’ll spend. Pyle broke down three common driving scenarios.

“If you drive an SUV, minivan or sedan to the grocery, school and on vacations, your maintenance costs and repairs will be on the lower end,” Pyle explained.

These casual drivers put less stress on their vehicles. You’re not racking up huge mileage or pushing your car hard. Your annual costs stay lower.

The middle category includes commuters covering serious distance. “If you drive a car or SUV to travel a long way to work both ways, racking up the miles, things will wear out faster,” Pyle said. “Your bills will be moderate.”

High-mileage driving means more frequent maintenance and parts wearing out sooner. You’re replacing brakes, tires and other components more often than someone who drives 5,000 miles yearly.

The highest costs hit people who work their vehicles hard. “If you drive a large SUV or a truck to haul, tow or go off-road, and possibly have a large diesel engine, your bills will be the most, due to the abuse of the vehicle from working it hard in poor conditions,” Pyle explained.

Towing heavy loads and off-roading accelerate wear on expensive components. Add a diesel engine to the mix, and your maintenance costs jump significantly.

Vehicle Age Changes Everything

New vehicles under warranty have the lowest costs. You only pay for maintenance because warranty covers repairs. But most Americans can’t afford brand-new cars.

“New cars are very expensive, so there are a lot more high-mileage older cars still on the road,” Pyle said.

Once your warranty expires, repair costs become your responsibility. As vehicles age, those expensive repair years become more common.

The Real Numbers: Best Case to High Average

Pyle gave specific annual cost ranges based on his decades of experience. “A best-case scenario would be $500 a year, and a high average would be $1,600,” he said.

But here’s the reality that most people don’t plan for: Costs fluctuate wildly from year to year.

“Some years, you may only change the engine oil and filter three times and the wiper blades once,” Pyle explained. “That year, you will need to save and plan for the next year when you may need new brakes and tires, or an air conditioning repair.”

So while one year you spend $400 on basic maintenance, the next year you drop $1,800 on new tires, brakes and an AC compressor. The cheap years feel great, but they create false confidence.

“As the miles go up and the car gets older, the more expensive years will be more common,” Pyle added.

What You Can Control

Pyle emphasized that staying on top of basic maintenance prevents bigger problems. “Engine oil changes and air filters are pretty cheap,” he said. “Do your best to stay on top of those.”

Regular oil changes might seem like an unnecessary expense when your car runs fine. But skipping them leads to engine damage that costs thousands to fix. A $50 oil change is way cheaper than a $4,000 engine rebuild.

DIY Can Save Serious Money

If you have space, tools and time, doing your own work cuts costs in a big way. Pyle acknowledged that many repairs are accessible to average people.

“If you have time, skills, tools and the space to do the work, you can do many of your car fixing DIY to save money and prevent the downtime and hassle of dropping your car off at a shop,” he said.

YouTube has videos for most common repairs. If you get stuck, services exist where live mechanics help remotely. Pyle mentioned his own work: “I am a car expert on JustAnswer and have 80,000+ customers inform the website they are pleased with my help over the past 19 years.”

Changing your own brake pads costs maybe $80 in parts versus $300 to $400 at a shop. Over time, those savings add up.

Planning Your Budget

Based on Pyle’s guidance, budget between $500 and $1,600 annually depending on your vehicle age and usage. But don’t just divide that by 12 months.

Set aside money monthly into a car maintenance fund. When you have a cheap year, leave that money alone. It’s sitting there waiting for the inevitable expensive year when your transmission needs work or your AC dies in July.

The drivers who stress about car repairs are usually the ones who didn’t plan for them. A $1,200 repair feels manageable when you’ve been setting aside $100 monthly. It’s a crisis when you’re pulling it from rent money.

