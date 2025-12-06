Here’s How Many Years It Would Take for the Average Worker To Earn Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth

About 3.8 million years ago, the earth was in the middle of the Pliocene Epoch, a period when North and South America re-established a land connection but no humans were around to witness it, according to Britannica.com.

If there had been humans around, this is when most would have needed to start earning money in order to attain the current net worth of Amazon Founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos. Keep reading to learn more about how many years it would take the average worker to earn Bezos’ net worth.

Also here are top facts about Bezos’ wealth.

How Much Is Bezos Worth?

As of Dec. 18, 2025, Bezos has an estimated net worth of about $242.3 billion, according to Forbes. That ranked him as the third wealthiest person in the world, behind Elon Musk ($496.9B billion), Larry Ellison ($269.9 billion), Larry Page ($263.4 billion) and Sergey Brin ($243 billion). However, the order changes frequently due to stock market shifts.

Most of Bezos’ wealth is tied to Amazon. As Forbes reported, he stepped down as Amazon CEO to become executive chairman in 2021 but still owns 8% of the company.

Amazon‘s stock price closed at $222.77 a share on Nov. 18. Shares are up about 10% over the past year but are down 12% since hitting an all-time closing high of $254 on Nov. 3, 2025.

The online retail giant had a market cap of about $2.379 trillion as of Nov. 18, according to the Companies Market Cap site. That placed it No. 5 among the world’s most valuable companies, behind Nvidia ($4.442 trillion), Apple ($3.968T), Microsoft ($3.670T) and Alphabet ($3.439T).

Bezos also owns the Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company that develops rockets.

How the Average Worker Stacks Up

One way to look at Bezos’ wealth is that if all he did was park it in a savings account that pays only 1% interest, he would still increase his net worth by billions a year. That return alone would make him a whole lot richer than all but the tiniest fraction of the U.S. population.

Most Americans won’t come anywhere near that kind of wealth. The median earnings for full time workers were $1,196 a week or $62,192 a year during the 2025 second quarter, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

So how long would it take the average worker to reach Bezos’ net worth on $62,192 a year? The answer is about 3.8 million years.

Here’s the math:

Bezos’ net worth ($235,200,000,000) / median income ($62,192) = 3,781,836 years.

Even if you divided Bezos’ wealth by 100, which would equal about $2.35 billion, it would still take the typical worker nearly 38,000 years to reach his net worth.

Considering that the average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.4 years (per the Centers for Disease Control), it’s a safe bet that most Americans will never even reach $1 million in net worth.

