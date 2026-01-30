Markets
Here's How Many Shares of Nvidia You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

January 30, 2026 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by Neil Patel for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has catapulted 1,330% higher in the past five years (as of Jan. 29). This makes it one of the winners in the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, supported by insatiable demand from hyperscalers for its premium data center chips.

Investors might not know that this company started paying dividends in 2012. Here's how many Nvidia shares you'd need to collect $10,000 in yearly payouts.

Nvidia headquarters outside with black Nvidia sign with Nvidia logo.

Image source: Nvidia.

Paying a small dividend

Nvidia's current dividend totals $0.01 on a quarterly basis. This means that investors would need more than $47 million to buy 250,000 shares to make $10,000 in annual dividends. That's a massive sum.

The company reported a stellar 56% net profit margin in Q3 2026 (ended Oct. 26). So, it looks like the dividend is safe, as Nvidia is in a robust financial position.

Nvidia is not a top choice for income investors

Given that its dividend yield is a measly 0.021%, Nvidia certainly isn't a top choice for investors seeking adequate income from their holdings. This perspective should come as no surprise.

Instead, those investors who crave the potential for significant upside are the ones gravitating to this stock. It makes sense why; Nvidia's revenue and earnings per share are projected to grow at compound annual rates of 46.8% and 48.3%, respectively, between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028.

