Here's How Many Shares of Nvidia You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points

Nvidia started paying a dividend in 2012.

It's obvious that this top artificial intelligence (AI) stock isn’t a smart choice for income investors.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has catapulted 1,330% higher in the past five years (as of Jan. 29). This makes it one of the winners in the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, supported by insatiable demand from hyperscalers for its premium data center chips.

Investors might not know that this company started paying dividends in 2012. Here's how many Nvidia shares you'd need to collect $10,000 in yearly payouts.

Paying a small dividend

Nvidia's current dividend totals $0.01 on a quarterly basis. This means that investors would need more than $47 million to buy 250,000 shares to make $10,000 in annual dividends. That's a massive sum.

The company reported a stellar 56% net profit margin in Q3 2026 (ended Oct. 26). So, it looks like the dividend is safe, as Nvidia is in a robust financial position.

Nvidia is not a top choice for income investors

Given that its dividend yield is a measly 0.021%, Nvidia certainly isn't a top choice for investors seeking adequate income from their holdings. This perspective should come as no surprise.

Instead, those investors who crave the potential for significant upside are the ones gravitating to this stock. It makes sense why; Nvidia's revenue and earnings per share are projected to grow at compound annual rates of 46.8% and 48.3%, respectively, between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

