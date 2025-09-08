Here's How Many Shares of Coca-Cola Stock You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points Coca-Cola's board of directors increased the dividend earlier this year in February, continuing a tremendous streak.

Given that Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has a presence in more than 200 countries and territories, with a whopping 2.2 billion servings of its products consumed daily, chances are that investors are certainly familiar with this industry-leading enterprise. The business has a powerful and well-known brand, with incredible reach.

While this beverage stock won't be a top choice for investors looking to achieve huge capital appreciation, it has other strengths, such as returning copious amounts of cash to shareholders. Coca-Cola is also a Dividend King. Here's how many shares of the company you'd need to own to make $10,000 in yearly dividends.

Quenching investors' thirst for income

Earlier this year in February, Coca-Cola's board of directors announced a quarterly dividend payout of $0.51 per share. It's hard to believe, but this was the 63rd straight year that the dividend was raised. Now that $2.04 per share is paid out per year, investors would need to own 4,902 shares to generate $10,000 in annual dividends.

For those investors who prioritize income in their portfolios, it's hard to beat Coca-Cola. The stock's dividend yield sits at 2.97% (as of Sept. 4). That's a much higher percentage than the S&P 500's average yield of 1.25%.

Don't expect huge gains

In the past decade, Coca-Cola's share price have climbed 75%. Even when you add in dividends, the beverage stock's total return comes up well short of the S&P 500. Because this is a mature company that isn't growing rapidly, investors shouldn't expect market-beating returns.

However, this business has true staying power, thanks to its strong brand presence and established industry dynamics. And with proven pricing power and third-party bottling and distribution arrangements, Coca-Cola is able to rake in substantial profits. This means that its dividend is likely to keep rising in the years ahead.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

