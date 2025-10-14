Here’s How Many People Receive Social Security in Every State

A recent study has found a number of surprises in just how many – or just how few – Social Security recipients there are in every state. Visual Capitalist used data from the Social Security Administration to discern just how many Americans received Social Security retirement, disability (OASDI) or survivor benefits — and the results revealed some unexpected trends.
For instance, just 22% of Florida’s population collects Social Security benefits — that’s only 2% higher than the national average of 20%. Given Florida’s reputation as one of America’s most popular retirement destinations, 22% seems rather low. The reason for this? As Visual Capitalist notes, it’s because of evolving population dispersals — more and more retired Americans are seeking to spend their golden years in states such as North Carolina (21%) and South Carolina (24%).
Elsewhere, states such as Alaska (16%), Texas (15%) and Utah (14%) — the three states with the lowest population percentage receiving Social Security benefits — have high youth migration numbers. Those states are experiencing very healthy job markets, attracting young Americans to join their populations, which then offsets the percentages.
Meanwhile, younger citizens are moving out of states like Maine and West Virginia, which is why they both have the highest population percentages (27%) receiving Social Security benefits.
As of August 2025, the average retired worker receives $2,007 in Social Security benefits per month; meanwhile, overall recipients listed in this study (including retirees, survivors and the disabled) receive $1,865 per month on average.
50. Utah
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 701,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 14%
49. Texas
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 6.3 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 15%
48. Alaska
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 148,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 16%
47. Maryland
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.3 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%
46. Colorado
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%
45. California
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 7.9 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%
44. New Jersey
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.9 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 18%
43. Georgia
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.2 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 18%
42. Washington
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.6 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
41. Virginia
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.8 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
40. North Dakota
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 159,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
39. New York
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 4 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
38. Nevada
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 653,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
37. Nebraska
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 401,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
36. Massachusetts
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.4 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
35. Illinois
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.5 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
34. Minnesota
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
33. Kansas
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 594,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
32. Idaho
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 400,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
31. Connecticut
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 735,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
30. Arizona
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.5 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
29. Oklahoma
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 819,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
28. Ohio
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.4 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
27. North Carolina
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.2 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
26. Louisiana
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 920,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
25. Indiana
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.4 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
24. Hawaii
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 289,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
23. Wyoming
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 118,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
22. Tennessee
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.4 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
21. South Dakota
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 185,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
20. Rhode Island
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 222,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
19. Oregon
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 854,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
18. New Mexico
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 426,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
17. Missouri
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
16. Iowa
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 648,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
15. Florida
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 4.7 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
14. Wisconsin
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
13. Pennsylvania
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.6 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
12. Montana
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 227,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
11. Michigan
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 2 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
10. Kentucky
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 918,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
9. Alabama
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
8. South Carolina
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.1 million
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
7. New Hampshire
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 282,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
6. Mississippi
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 589,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
5. Delaware
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 210,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
4. Arkansas
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 618,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
3. Vermont
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 130,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 25%
2. West Virginia
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 354,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 27%
1. Maine
- Number of people receiving Social Security: 281,000
- Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 27%
