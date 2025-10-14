Here’s How Many People Receive Social Security in Every State

A recent study has found a number of surprises in just how many – or just how few – Social Security recipients there are in every state. Visual Capitalist used data from the Social Security Administration to discern just how many Americans received Social Security retirement, disability (OASDI) or survivor benefits — and the results revealed some unexpected trends.

For instance, just 22% of Florida’s population collects Social Security benefits — that’s only 2% higher than the national average of 20%. Given Florida’s reputation as one of America’s most popular retirement destinations, 22% seems rather low. The reason for this? As Visual Capitalist notes, it’s because of evolving population dispersals — more and more retired Americans are seeking to spend their golden years in states such as North Carolina (21%) and South Carolina (24%).

Elsewhere, states such as Alaska (16%), Texas (15%) and Utah (14%) — the three states with the lowest population percentage receiving Social Security benefits — have high youth migration numbers. Those states are experiencing very healthy job markets, attracting young Americans to join their populations, which then offsets the percentages.

Meanwhile, younger citizens are moving out of states like Maine and West Virginia, which is why they both have the highest population percentages (27%) receiving Social Security benefits.

As of August 2025, the average retired worker receives $2,007 in Social Security benefits per month; meanwhile, overall recipients listed in this study (including retirees, survivors and the disabled) receive $1,865 per month on average.

Also see the average payment in every state.

50. Utah

Number of people receiving Social Security : 701,000

: 701,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 14%

49. Texas

Number of people receiving Social Security : 6.3 million

: 6.3 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 15%

48. Alaska

Number of people receiving Social Security : 148,000

: 148,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 16%

47. Maryland

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.3 million

: 1.3 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%

46. Colorado

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.2 million

: 1.2 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%

45. California

Number of people receiving Social Security : 7.9 million

: 7.9 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%

44. New Jersey

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.9 million

: 1.9 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 18%

43. Georgia

Number of people receiving Social Security : 2.2 million

: 2.2 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 18%

42. Washington

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.6 million

: 1.6 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

41. Virginia

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.8 million

: 1.8 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

40. North Dakota

Number of people receiving Social Security : 159,000

: 159,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

39. New York

Number of people receiving Social Security : 4 million

: 4 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

38. Nevada

Number of people receiving Social Security : 653,000

: 653,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

37. Nebraska

Number of people receiving Social Security : 401,000

: 401,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

36. Massachusetts

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.4 million

: 1.4 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

35. Illinois

Number of people receiving Social Security : 2.5 million

: 2.5 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

34. Minnesota

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.2 million

: 1.2 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%

33. Kansas

Number of people receiving Social Security : 594,000

: 594,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%

32. Idaho

Number of people receiving Social Security : 400,000

: 400,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%

31. Connecticut

Number of people receiving Social Security : 735,000

: 735,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%

30. Arizona

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.5 million

: 1.5 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%

29. Oklahoma

Number of people receiving Social Security : 819,000

: 819,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

28. Ohio

Number of people receiving Social Security : 2.4 million

: 2.4 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

27. North Carolina

Number of people receiving Social Security : 2.2 million

: 2.2 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

26. Louisiana

Number of people receiving Social Security : 920,000

: 920,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

25. Indiana

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.4 million

: 1.4 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

24. Hawaii

Number of people receiving Social Security : 289,000

: 289,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

23. Wyoming

Number of people receiving Social Security : 118,000

: 118,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

22. Tennessee

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.4 million

: 1.4 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

21. South Dakota

Number of people receiving Social Security : 185,000

: 185,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

20. Rhode Island

Number of people receiving Social Security : 222,000

: 222,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

19. Oregon

Number of people receiving Social Security : 854,000

: 854,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

18. New Mexico

Number of people receiving Social Security : 426,000

: 426,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

17. Missouri

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.2 million

: 1.2 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

16. Iowa

Number of people receiving Social Security : 648,000

: 648,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

15. Florida

Number of people receiving Social Security : 4.7 million

: 4.7 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

14. Wisconsin

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.2 million

: 1.2 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

13. Pennsylvania

Number of people receiving Social Security : 2.6 million

: 2.6 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

12. Montana

Number of people receiving Social Security : 227,000

: 227,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

11. Michigan

Number of people receiving Social Security : 2 million

: 2 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

10. Kentucky

Number of people receiving Social Security : 918,000

: 918,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

9. Alabama

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1 million

: 1 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

8. South Carolina

Number of people receiving Social Security : 1.1 million

: 1.1 million Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%

7. New Hampshire

Number of people receiving Social Security : 282,000

: 282,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%

6. Mississippi

Number of people receiving Social Security : 589,000

: 589,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%

5. Delaware

Number of people receiving Social Security : 210,000

: 210,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%

4. Arkansas

Number of people receiving Social Security : 618,000

: 618,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%

3. Vermont

Number of people receiving Social Security : 130,000

: 130,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 25%

2. West Virginia

Number of people receiving Social Security : 354,000

: 354,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 27%

1. Maine

Number of people receiving Social Security : 281,000

: 281,000 Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 27%

