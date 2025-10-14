Personal Finance

Here’s How Many People Receive Social Security in Every State

October 14, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

A recent study has found a number of surprises in just how many – or just how few – Social Security recipients there are in every state. Visual Capitalist used data from the Social Security Administration to discern just how many Americans received Social Security retirement, disability (OASDI) or survivor benefits — and the results revealed some unexpected trends.

For instance, just 22% of Florida’s population collects Social Security benefits — that’s only 2% higher than the national average of 20%. Given Florida’s reputation as one of America’s most popular retirement destinations, 22% seems rather low. The reason for this? As Visual Capitalist notes, it’s because of evolving population dispersals — more and more retired Americans are seeking to spend their golden years in states such as North Carolina (21%) and South Carolina (24%).

Elsewhere, states such as Alaska (16%), Texas (15%) and Utah (14%) — the three states with the lowest population percentage receiving Social Security benefits — have high youth migration numbers. Those states are experiencing very healthy job markets, attracting young Americans to join their populations, which then offsets the percentages.

Meanwhile, younger citizens are moving out of states like Maine and West Virginia, which is why they both have the highest population percentages (27%) receiving Social Security benefits.

As of August 2025, the average retired worker receives $2,007 in Social Security benefits per month; meanwhile, overall recipients listed in this study (including retirees, survivors and the disabled) receive $1,865 per month on average.

Also see the average payment in every state.

Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

50. Utah

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 701,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 14%

Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

49. Texas

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 6.3 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 15%

Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

48. Alaska

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 148,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 16%
Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

47. Maryland

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.3 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%
Boulder Reservoir stock photo

46. Colorado

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%
Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

45. California

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 7.9 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 17%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

44. New Jersey

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.9 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 18%

A scenic view of the Golden Isles at sunset in the American state of Georgia

43. Georgia

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.2 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 18%
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

42. Washington

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.6 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

41. Virginia

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.8 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

40. North Dakota

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 159,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
Albany skyline with autumn colored trees in the foreground and rolling, puffy clouds with a blue sky in the background.

39. New York

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 4 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%

Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

38. Nevada

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 653,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
Shot of the sunrise on a wintery morning over the city skyline with tall buildings in Omaha, NE

37. Nebraska

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 401,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
Springfield, Massachusetts, USA stock photo

36. Massachusetts

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.4 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

35. Illinois

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.5 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 19%
Beautiful sunset at Duluth Canal Park Lighthouse with the background of Duluth Downtown.

34. Minnesota

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%

Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

33. Kansas

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 594,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
Shot of downtown Boise Idaho in the city center with trees standing next to tall office buildings

32. Idaho

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 400,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
this beautiful tower sits on the Talcott mountain state park in Simsbury ct.

31. Connecticut

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 735,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
Prescott is a city in Yavapai County, Arizona, United States.

30. Arizona

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.5 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 20%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

29. Oklahoma

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 819,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

28. Ohio

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.4 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight.

27. North Carolina

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.2 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
New Orleans paddle steamer in Mississippi river in New Orleans, Louisiana.

26. Louisiana

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 920,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
Image of Bloomington Indiana downtown The Square with courthouse aerial.

25. Indiana

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.4 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

24. Hawaii

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 289,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 21%

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States.

23. Wyoming

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 118,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

22. Tennessee

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.4 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

21. South Dakota

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 185,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
Overhead shot of Providence, Rhode Island with the sun coming up behind the city skyline and tops of trees

20. Rhode Island

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 222,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
Silver Falls State Park Oregon iStock

19. Oregon

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 854,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
Examples of the adobe architecture of Taos Pueblo, in New Mexico, a multistory adobe complex inhabited by Native Americans for centuries.

18. New Mexico

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 426,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%

Image of the St.

17. Missouri

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
Aerial View of Downtown Sioux City, Iowa at Dusk.

16. Iowa

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 648,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
Miami Florida iStock

15. Florida

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 4.7 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 22%
Picture of Wausau Wisconsin, with the tall city buildings next to a crisp blue lake and sunrise sky

14. Wisconsin

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.2 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

13. Pennsylvania

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 2.6 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

Shot of downtown Anaconda, Montana with the snowy mountains against the city street with buildings and cars driving by

12. Montana

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 227,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
A picture of the Kalamazoo Cityscape in Michigan City with building and a lake in front in the daytime

11. Michigan

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 2 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
The Kentucky River meanders along framing the downtown urban core of Frankfort KY.

10. Kentucky

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 918,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%
This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

9. Alabama

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 23%

Myrtle Beach Sunset South Carolina stock photo

8. South Carolina

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 1.1 million
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
The Winnipesaukee River, in Laconia, New Hampshire.

7. New Hampshire

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 282,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

6. Mississippi

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 589,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

5. Delaware

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 210,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

4. Arkansas

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 618,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 24%

Aerial view of small town Stowe, Vermont with rolling hills, city buildings and fall colors against a blue sky

3. Vermont

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 130,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 25%
Fairfax is an independent city in Virginia.

2. West Virginia

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 354,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 27%
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

1. Maine

  • Number of people receiving Social Security: 281,000
  • Percentage of population receiving Social Security: 27%

