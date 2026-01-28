Here's How IDEXX Laboratories Is Placed Ahead of Q4 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb.2, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.28%. IDEXX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.12%.

IDEXX’s Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating an increase of 12.2% from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS stands at $2.93, implying a rise of 11.8% from the year-ago figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of IDEXX’s Q4 Earnings

Estimates for fourth-quarter earnings have remained stable at $2.93 in the past 60 days.

Here’s a brief snapshot of the pet healthcare innovator’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Key Drivers of IDEXX’s Q4 Performance

Companion Animal Group (“CAG”)

The business is likely to have sustained its momentum in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by continued commercial execution. CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenues are expected to have been a key driver of this performance, with robust gains across both the U.S. and international regions. IDEXX VetLab consumables may have benefited from higher test volumes, reflecting increased testing across major regions, including the benefits from an active installed base of premium instruments and a broader test menu. Higher realized prices are also likely to have contributed.

In the fourth quarter, IDEXX’s key innovations may have witnessed strong adoption, including the new IDEXX inVue Dx Analyzer, IDEXX Cancer Dx panel, as well as an expanded Catalyst menu, which includes the Catalyst Cortisol Test. Within Veterinary Software, Services and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, increased recurring revenues may have been led by higher realized prices, and higher subscription and support services volume from the expanded SaaS installed base. IDEXX is also likely to have witnessed continued strong growth of diagnostic imaging system placements in the fourth quarter.

However, ongoing macroeconomic and sector headwinds are likely to have continued to pressure U.S. same-store clinical visits, restricting the full extent of CAG Diagnostics’ growth. Rapid assay results may have also remained a drag, with the ongoing customer migration of pancreatic lipase testing to the Catalyst instrument platform. Management earlier anticipated this to be a 6% headwind for the third-quarter revenue growth.

Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, CAG’s business revenues are expected to increase 12.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Water

The segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter are expected to have benefited from higher realized prices and volumes. Similar to the previous quarter, both the United States and international regions are likely to have delivered a strong performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Water’s revenues implies 7.8% year-over-year growth.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (“LPD”)

Revenues in this division may have gained from an increase in test volumes, primarily in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as higher realized prices. We also expect stronger LPD performance across all regions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPD revenues indicates a 7.8% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says About IDXX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: IDEXX Laboratories has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

