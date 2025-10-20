Here's How IDEXX Laboratories is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.67%. IDEXX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.08%.

IDXX’s Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating an increase of 9.8% from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS stands at $3.14, implying a rise of 12.1% from the year-ago figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of IDXX’s Q3 Earnings

Estimates for third-quarter earnings have remained stable at $3.14 in the past 60 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the performance of the pet healthcare innovator, leading up to this announcement.

Factors Shaping IDXX’s Q3 Performance

Companion Animal Group (“CAG”)

The business is expected to have significantly contributed to IDEXX’s top line in the third quarter of 2025, thanks to continued strong global execution. CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenues are likely to have benefited from higher price realisation and increased volumes, supported by an expanded menu of available tests, high customer retention rates, and new business gains. However, growth may have been limited by evolving macroeconomic and sector dynamics, with lingering inflationary impacts continuing to pressure U.S. same-store clinical visits.

Growing adoption of IDEXX’s innovations, such as the Catalyst Pancreatic Lipase, launched globally last year, may have also contributed. Furthermore, Global Reference Lab revenues in the third quarter are likely to have received a positive contribution from the IDEXX Cancer Dx, a unique diagnostic panel for early detection of canine lymphoma.

The company is also expected to have gained from robust placements of its premium instruments portfolio, particularly the new IDEXX inVue Dx Analyzer. Following its broad commercial availability since April, the AI-powered platform has seen stronger-than-anticipated adoption, underpinning its role in reshaping point-of-care cytology testing. Besides, the expansion of the global premium instrument installed base may have boosted CAG Diagnostics services and accessories revenue. In the third quarter of 2025, growth in veterinary software and diagnostic imaging revenues is expected to have been backed by both recurring revenues and benefits from ongoing momentum in the cloud-based software installations.

Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, IDEXX’s CAG business revenues are expected to increase 10% year over year in the third quarter of 2025.

Water

The segment is likely to have benefited from higher testing volumes, mainly in Europe and the Asia Pacific, as well as from placements of instruments, including the new UA Viewer Plus. Higher price realization is expected to have also contributed.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues implies 8.6% year-over-year growth.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (“LPD”)

The division is also likely to have gained from high test volumes in the Asia Pacific and North America, along with favorable price realization.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPD revenues indicates a 5% year-over-year increase in the third quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says About IDXX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: IDEXX Laboratories has an Earnings ESP of +0.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

