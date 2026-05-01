Here's How IDEXX Laboratories Is Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.12%. IDEXX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.11%.

IDEXX’s Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, indicating an increase of 11.9% from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $3.42, implying a rise of 15.5% from the year-ago figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of IDEXX’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for first-quarter earnings have moved south 0.6% in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief snapshot of the pet healthcare innovator’s performance leading up to the announcement.

Key Drivers of IDEXX’s Q1 Performance

Companion Animal Group (“CAG”)

The business is likely to have sustained its momentum in the first quarter of 2026, supported by continued volume growth and average global net price improvement. CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenues are expected to have been a key driver of this performance, with robust gains across both the U.S. and international regions.

IDEXX VetLab consumables might have benefited from global premium instrument installed base, reflecting solid advancement across the Catalyst, premium hematology, SediVue and inVue Dx platforms.

Global Reference Lab revenues are likely to have improved in the first quarter, supported by an expanding customer base and sustained momentum from innovative offerings, such as IDEXX Cancer Dx. Within Veterinary Software, Services and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, recurring revenue growth was likely driven by momentum from its vertical SaaS strategy, including growth in the cloud-based PIMS recurring revenues.

However, ongoing macroeconomic and sector headwinds must have continued to pressure U.S. same-store clinical visits, restricting the full extent of CAG Diagnostics’ growth. Rapid assay results might have also remained a drag, with the ongoing customer migration of pancreatic lipase testing to the Catalyst instrument platform.

In the quarter under review, IDEXX launched the ImageVue DR50 Plus Digital Imaging System, its most advanced diagnostic imaging solution for veterinary practices. We expect this development to have had a positive impact on first-quarter top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAG’s business revenues implies an increase of 12.3% for the first quarter of 2026.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. price-eps-surprise | IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Water

The segment’s revenues are expected to have benefited from both the United States and international regions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Water’s revenues implies 8.7% year-over-year growth.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (“LPD”)

Revenues in this division might have gained from an increase in test volumes, primarily in North America. We also expect stronger LPD performance across all regions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPD revenues indicates a 6.6% year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says About IDXX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: IDEXX Laboratories has an Earnings ESP of +0.77%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Top MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Agenus AGEN currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the trailing four quarters, AGEN delivered an average surprise of 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies an increase of 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Encompass Health EHC has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.

EHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHC’s first-quarter EPS implies a rise of 10.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.