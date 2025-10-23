Here's How Henry Schein Is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.78%. Henry Schein’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed on one occasion. The average surprise is 0.5%.

Q3 Estimates for HSIC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.27 billion, which suggests an increase of 3.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.27, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 4.1%.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of HSIC’s Q3 Earnings

Estimates for third-quarter earnings have dropped 1 cent in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief recap of the performance of the healthcare product and service distributor leading up to this announcement.

HSIC: Factors at Play

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services

In the third quarter of 2025, the segment is likely to post strong volume growth in the U.S. Dental Merchandise business, supported by better average selling prices. International performance may have also been favorable, with Brazil continuing to be a top performer. U.S. Dental Equipment sales are expected to have improved after being temporarily impacted by tariff-related market uncertainties. Meanwhile, demand for traditional equipment is likely to have remained steady in Canada and across Europe, boosting the quarter’s revenues.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Henry Schein, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Further, Value-Added Services may have benefited from the high-margin Practice Transitions business, which typically faces quarter-to-quarter sales fluctuations. The U.S. side of the Global Medical business is likely to have gained from higher sales of medical products and pharmaceuticals, supported by new accounts and strong momentum in the Home Solutions business. Moreover, the Acentus acquisition is expected to have contributed by strengthening Henry Schein’s capabilities in the home medical supply market.

Our model projects Henry Schein’s Global Distribution and Value-Added Services revenues to increase 2.1% year over year in the third quarter.

Global Specialty Products

Within this, Henry Schein is expected to have achieved robust sales of dental implants and biomaterials in the 2025 third quarter, with continued market share gains in the implant and bone regeneration space. TriMed, the orthopedics products business acquired last year, is now part of the company’s internal sales and is likely to have boosted revenues. Meanwhile, the BioHorizons Camlog premium brand, as well as S.I.N. and BioTech Dental product lines, may have driven solid growth in value implants.

U.S. implant sales in the third quarter may have gained from the continued rollout of the BioHorizons Tapered Pro Conical implant. Also, sales of SmartShape Healer abutment are likely to have continued to grow, supported by the expansion of the BioHorizons U.S. sales force. In addition, the endodontic business is also expected to have contributed favorably.

Per our model estimates, Henry Schein’s global Specialty Products segment’s revenues are expected to increase 4.2% year over year.

Global Technology

The segment is expected to have seen robust sales of practice management systems, including Dentrix Ascend and Dentally cloud-based solutions, as well as revenue cycle management offerings. These are likely to have continued to drive growth in the company’s annual recurring SaaS subscription revenues and resulted in increased adoption of transactional services.

Our model estimates indicate a 7.4% year-over-year improvement in Global Technology revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Suggests for HSIC

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Henry Schein has an Earnings ESP of -0.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Key MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +56.25% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

EXAS’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 329.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter EPS is expected to increase 147.6% from the year-ago quarter figure.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +6.24% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2025 results soon.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP’s third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 29.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Encompass Health EHC has an Earnings ESP of +3.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

EHC’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.02%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 15.5% from the year-ago quarter figure.

