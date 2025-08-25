Here's How Costco's Digital Shift Is Emerging as Key Growth Driver

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with digital commerce emerging as a key growth engine. Net sales increased 8% year over year to $62 billion. In July, e-commerce remained a bright spot, notching a 15.1% gain or 14.9% on an adjusted basis. This acceleration underscores Costco’s growing ability to complement its traditional warehouse strength with digital scale.



Digital momentum was clear across multiple measures. Website traffic rose 20% in the third quarter, average order value increased 3%, and Costco Logistics boosted deliveries of big and bulky items by 31%. Categories such as gold and jewelry, toys, health and beauty, and home furnishings saw double-digit online gains, signaling that members are increasingly comfortable purchasing higher-value products digitally.



Several initiatives fueled this growth. Costco’s new partnership with Affirm introduced Buy Now, Pay Later financing, making large-ticket items like furniture and appliances more accessible. Personalized product recommendation tools and the expanding Costco Next marketplace also enhanced the member experience. These efforts strengthen Costco’s digital ecosystem without undermining its value-first philosophy.



At the same time, physical stores continue to perform strongly. Companywide comparable sales rose 5.7%, with U.S. traffic up 5.5%. Membership renewal rates remained elevated at 92.7% in the United States and Canada, highlighting continued loyalty even as digital adoption grows. The balance between warehouses and e-commerce remains one of Costco’s key advantages.



Costco’s online business is evolving into a durable pillar of expansion, reinforcing its leadership across both physical retail and digital commerce.

How COST’s E-Commerce Compares With WMT & SFM

Walmart Inc. WMT delivered a 25% jump in global e-commerce sales in second-quarter fiscal 2026, with U.S. digital sales up 26%. Growth was fueled by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, which jumped nearly 50%, with one-third of orders arriving within three hours and 20% within 30 minutes. Marketplace sales advanced nearly 20%. Walmart also raised its full-year sales growth outlook to 3.75-4.75%.



Sprouts Farmers Market SFM saw 27% e-commerce growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing nearly 15% of the total sales. Growth was driven across digital partners, including Instacart, DoorDash, Uber Eats and its platform. Sprouts Farmers is also betting on its new Sprouts Rewards loyalty program to accelerate this momentum.

What Latest Metrics Say About Costco

The COST stock has been a standout performer, with shares rallying 7.4% over the past year, outpacing the industry’s growth of 3.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 48.19, higher than the industry’s ratio of 32.34. COST carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 11.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.