Here's How Capital One Financial Beats The Market From Here

Capital One Financial became a payment processing company after acquiring Discover.

The company now competes more directly with Visa and Mastercard.

Capital One Financial's (NYSE: COF) stock has dramatically underperformed year to date in 2026 as of this writing. The stock has dropped more than 20% compared to a 1% or so decline in the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), a 2% decline for the average bank, and roughly 10% drops for payment processors Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). The weak relative performance actually makes some sense, but how does Capital One get back on track?

Recession fears are on the rise

Historically, Capital One has focused on extending credit to customers with lower credit scores. That can be a very profitable decision when the economy is strong, but during recessions, those customers tend to default more often than those with higher credit scores. With rising energy prices, intensifying geopolitical conflict, and consumers already feeling stretched, the risk of a recession seems elevated right now. It isn't shocking that Capital One Financial's stock has dramatically underperformed other financial stocks and the market.

However, Capital One Financial has changed dramatically, given its recent acquisition of Discover Financial. Like Visa and Mastercard, Discover is a payment processor that collects a small fee every time a Discover card is used. That creates a more stable foundation for Capital One's business, which could grow over time if it can shift current customers to Discover-branded cards.

The proof will come when Capital One faces adversity

The integration of Discover is still underway, so the cost of that effort continues to hit Capital One's income statement. However, once that process is complete, Capital One can then prove that the $35.3 billion acquisition was worth it. In fact, a big opportunity on that front would likely arise if a recession occurs.

If Capital One manages through a recession in relative stride, investors will likely become far more comfortable with the business. That could lead the stock to outperform the market as it recovers from the recent drawdown.

Notably, Capital One ended 2025 with a tier one capital ratio of 14.3%. That's above Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) tier one ratio of 12.8%. The tier one ratio is a measure of a bank's preparedness for adversity. In other words, Capital One is, perhaps, better prepared to deal with a recession than some of the largest banks in the United States.

Capital One is best suited to more aggressive investors

Even if Capital One's acquisition of Discover makes the business more resilient, risk-averse investors should probably still avoid it. The company's business model is still aggressive, noting that the company has already agreed to buy another company, Brex, for $5.1 billion before it has fully completed the integration of Discover. And the focus on lower-credit-score customers hasn't changed.

However, if you are a more aggressive, growth-minded investor, strong financial performance during a recession could help to turn Capital One's relative stock performance around.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

