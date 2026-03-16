Here's How Capital Discipline Powers Berkshire's Long-Term Growth

The success of Warren Buffett’s leadership at Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B stems largely from its disciplined capital allocation—deploying funds only when risk-adjusted returns justify the investment. This approach has allowed the company to steadily compound shareholder wealth while limiting the risk of permanent capital loss. Unlike many conglomerates that chase expansion, Berkshire invests selectively, committing capital only when opportunities trade meaningfully below intrinsic value.



In 2025, this discipline was reflected in Berkshire’s acquisition of two distinct businesses: OxyChem and Bell Laboratories. Berkshire came across OxyChem through its investment in Occidental. OxyChem produces chlorine and caustic soda for essential end markets such as construction and core industries. Its focus on operational efficiency, integrated assets and low-cost raw materials supports stable cash generation. Bell Laboratories offers high margins, strong historical and future growth potential, and capable management. Together, these businesses strengthen Berkshire’s operating portfolio—some generating excess cash with minimal reinvestment needs, while others provide opportunities for long-term compounding.



Its large cash and U.S. Treasury holdings (exceeding $370 billion at 2025 end) and a solid float ($176 billion at the end of 2025) support its prudent capital allocation.



Berkshire repurchases shares only when they trade below intrinsic value, a disciplined approach that enhances shareholder value by increasing ownership stakes in its portfolio of high-quality businesses.



Over time, Berkshire’s patient and opportunistic capital allocation supports compounding by preserving financial strength, avoiding misallocation, and investing significantly only when valuations are attractive, enabling sustained long-term shareholder returns.

What About BRK.B’s Peers?

Progressive Corporation PGR demonstrates strong capital discipline by aligning underwriting profitability with prudent capital deployment. Progressive reinvests capital into technological advancements, pricing analytics and selective market expansion. This disciplined approach enables Progressive Corp. to sustain growth while protecting underwriting margins.



Like Progressive, Allstate Corporation ALL exercises capital discipline through capital deployment while investing in digital capabilities and product expansion. Allstate’s capital deployment includes share buybacks and dividend payouts. This balanced strategy allows Allstate to strengthen profitability while supporting long-term growth.

BRK.B’s Price Performance

Shares of BRK.B have lost 1.7% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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BRK.B’s Expensive Valuation

BRK.B trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 1.47, above the industry average of 1.38. It carries a Value Score of D.



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Estimate Movement for BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s first-quarter 2026 EPS moved 0.8% north over the last 30 days, whereas that for second-quarter 2026 remained unchanged over the same period. The same for 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates moved 0.8% south each in the last 30 days.



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The consensus estimates for BRK.B’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



BRK.B stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.