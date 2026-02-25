Here's How Berkshire Hathaway Beats The Market From Here

Key Points

Berkshire is unlikely to match its amazing track record of performance in the future.

However, the company could still outpace the S&P 500 over time.

If Berkshire figures out ways to deploy its cash and makes smart moves, it could still beat the market.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) has an unmatched history of beating the market over time. From the time Warren Buffett took over as CEO in 1964 through the end of 2025, Berkshire delivered a total return for investors of approximately 6,100,000%. That's not a typo, and it compares with a return of about 45,000% from the S&P 500.

Warren Buffett himself cautioned investors a few years ago that the long-term returns going forward won't be anything close to what they've been throughout the company's history. In a nutshell, it's easier to produce 20% annualized returns when you have a billion dollars to deploy than when you have a trillion dollars.

However, many investors are skeptical about the ability of Berkshire Hathaway to beat the market at all over the next decade and beyond. And to be fair, there are some legitimate concerns. For one thing, some of Berkshire's subsidiaries -- such as GEICO -- have been underperforming their peers in recent years. Also, Berkshire has about $382 billion in cash on its balance sheet, which is about 35% of its total market capitalization. Sure, this cash stockpile earns some income by being invested in Treasuries, but it certainly drags down the company's overall return profile.

With all of that in mind, I believe there's still a clear path to Berkshire producing market-beating returns over the next 10-20 years. And here are four things that could put it on the path to getting there.

Fix the insurance business issues

As mentioned, Berkshire's insurance business (especially GEICO) has been a bit disappointing in recent years. Profitability isn't where it should be, and the company is a big laggard in technology, which is a big reason Progressive (NYSE: PGR) recently leapfrogged it for the number two spot in the auto insurance market share.

Put lots of cash to work

If new CEO Greg Abel can find ways to put a substantial portion of the company's cash to work in attractive investment opportunities, it would go a long way to Berkshire producing market-beating returns.

Opportunistic buybacks

Warren Buffett paused buybacks in his last year or so as CEO, but I'd love to see Greg Abel use them opportunistically, with the same rule Buffett had to follow -- buying back at a significant discount to intrinsic value.

Modernize the stock portfolio

Many of the tech-focused investments in Berkshire's portfolio have been made by people other than Warren Buffett, and this has been a limiting factor.

For example, Berkshire bought shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 2019 and gained approximately 180% through the end of 2025. But this was a small investment by Berkshire's standards. Now that Abel and investment manager Ted Weschler are going to be making larger investments, we could certainly see significant investments in newer growth opportunities start to appear in the portfolio.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

