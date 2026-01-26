Here's How to Beat the Average Social Security Benefit in 2026

Key Points

The average Social Security benefit in 2026 is $2,071.

You can do better by boosting your earnings and working at least 35 years.

Delaying your claim until age 70 could also result in a much larger monthly payday.

Social Security is nothing short of a financial lifeline for millions of older Americans today. But unfortunately, there are a lot of retirees who are forced to live on Social Security alone. And that may be a struggle.

The Social Security Administration estimates the average monthly retirement benefit at $2,071. That number accounts for the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment benefits got this year.

If you'd like to enjoy larger Social Security checks each month during retirement, you should know that the right strategy could leave you with more generous benefits. Here's how to beat the average.

1. Work at least 35 years

The benefits formula used to calculate your monthly Social Security checks takes your 35 highest-paid years of earnings into account. If you don't work for at least 35 years, you'll have a $0 factored in for each year you're missing an income. But if you're able to work in at least some capacity for 35 years at a minimum, you can set yourself up for larger checks in retirement.

What this means is that if you reach your early 60s with only a 32-year work history, working part-time for three more years could still help you snag larger checks compared to retiring fully. Plus, part-time work might serve as a nice transition into retirement.

2. Boost your income

Boosting your pay isn't the easiest thing to do. But there may be ways you can eke out a higher total paycheck, whether it's picking up overtime hours or working a side hustle.

Growing your skills could also lead to a larger paycheck. And the more you earn, the more Social Security might pay you each month in retirement.

3. Delay your claim until age 70

You're eligible for your Social Security benefits based on your personal wage history without a reduction once you reach full retirement age. If you were in 1960 or later, that age is 67. But for each year you delay your Social Security claim past full retirement age, up until age 70, your benefits get an automatic 8% bump.

Of course, to delay Social Security until age 70, you may end up having to work until age 70. Or, you might need a nice amount of savings so you can retire at an earlier age but have a way to pay your bills until your monthly benefits arrive. As such, this is a move you'll probably need to plan for well in advance.

You might think the average Social Security benefit today is pretty decent. But if you want to score larger benefits, aim for a 35-year work history or longer, try your best to boost your wages, and plan to delay your claim as long as possible.

