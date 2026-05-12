Here's How 1 Central Bank Is Using Bitcoin

Key Points

Some central banks now see the merits in holding a little Bitcoin.

Major asset managers recently came to the same conclusion.

Both things are bullish for Bitcoin.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Central bankers are not known for their sense of adventure or tolerance of financial risk. So, when the governor of the Czech National Bank (CNB) presented at Bitcoin Conference 2026, arguing for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and its role in a central bank's reserve portfolio, it was a bit of an outlier moment, to say the least.

Nonetheless, a banker's position about the utility of Bitcoin actually echoes the conclusions of some of the world's largest asset managers. Here's how the CNB is using Bitcoin and what it could mean for holders in the future.

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This one trick seems to boost returns

One of the CNB's research papers published in February 2026 modeled the impact of adding Bitcoin to its mix of assets like bonds, equities, and gold. The paper indicated that a 1% allocation to Bitcoin increased the portfolio's expected returns while leaving volatility essentially unchanged.

The reason for this effect is the coin's correlation (or lack thereof) with other assets. Historically, it doesn't have much of any correlation with bonds, and it's only modestly correlated with stocks.

Take a look at this chart:

So when you add an asset that's mostly uncorrelated with the other elements of a portfolio, it makes sense that the portfolio's total level of volatility can fall even if the new asset is individually riskier than anything else.

Importantly, the CNB's results are corroborated elsewhere. BlackRock reached a similar conclusion in December 2024, recommending an allocation of 1% to 2% in Bitcoin in a standard 60/40 portfolio because it contributed substantial returns without adding an inordinate amount of risk. Similar research by Fidelity Digital Assets in late March 2026 arrived at close to the same conclusion.

The CNB paper tempers its own finding, though. Historical data is not a guarantee of Bitcoin's future price action. The early explosive growth that skews the numbers to the upside is unlikely to repeat, and correlations can shift fast if the market regime changes.

From paper to pilot

In November 2025, the CNB launched a $1 million test portfolio holding Bitcoin, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, and a tokenized deposit, making it the first Western central bank to intentionally and operationally hold digital assets. The coin isn't yet officially part of the country's reserves, but that could change.

If the CNB's pilot proves what the research papers suggest, Bitcoin may thus become the newest layer in the reserve strategy of at least one central bank, which could then inspire others to perform similar testing. Sovereign institutions hold for decades, and each coin they lock away is one fewer available on the open market.

For investors, the lesson here is that the case for buying this coin in a small allocation looks reasonable even to financial institutions built on conservatism. If you don't hold some in your portfolio, consider it a smart diversification play to get some, though it also carries significant risks.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.