Here's Exactly Who Qualifies for the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2026

Key Points

The formula for receiving the maximum possible Social Security benefit is simple.

Very few people will actually receive the sizable monthly payment, which now tops $5,000 per month.

You can make the most of your benefits by understanding how to get the max.

The average Social Security retirement payment was just over $2,000, as of the end of 2025, but some people received a lot more. Some Social Security retirement beneficiaries could receive over $5,000 per month in 2026.

The steps to maximizing your possible Social Security benefit are fairly straightforward, but very few people will actually receive the absolute maximum possible. Here's exactly who qualifies for the max benefit in 2026.

They've worked a long time in a well-compensated position

If you want to receive the maximum possible benefit from Social Security, you have to pay in the maximum possible amount -- and probably more. When the Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates your retirement benefit, it considers your entire work history. After adjusting each year's earnings for inflation, it selects the 35 highest values. Those values are used to calculate your average indexed monthly earnings, or AIME, which it plugs into the Social Security benefits formula to determine how much it'll pay you each month.

However, if you're a high earner, the SSA might not count all of your income in a given year. That's because there's a cap on the amount of wages subject to Social Security tax each year. If you don't pay taxes on the wages, they won't count toward your future benefit. The SSA increases the maximum taxable wages each year for inflation.

A person receiving the maximum possible benefit in 2026 has earned the maximum taxable wages since at least 1986. They may have fallen short of the maximum in 1987, 1988, 1998, 1999, or 2000, as year-to-year inflation adjustments rendered those earnings less valuable than other years.

Here's the maximum taxable earnings from 1986 through 2025.

Year Earnings Year Earnings 1986 $42,000 2006 $94,200 1987 $43,800 2007 $97,500 1988 $45,000 2008 $102,000 1989 $48,000 2009 $106,800 1990 $51,300 2010 $106,800 1991 $53,400 2011 $106,800 1992 $55,500 2012 $110,100 1993 $57,600 2013 $113,700 1994 $60,600 2014 $117,000 1995 $61,200 2015 $118,500 1996 $62,700 2016 $118,500 1997 $65,400 2017 $127,200 1998 $68,400 2018 $128,400 1999 $72,600 2019 $132,900 2000 $76,200 2020 $137,700 2001 $80,400 2021 $142,800 2002 $84,900 2022 $147,000 2003 $87,000 2023 $160,200 2004 $87,900 2024 $168,600 2005 $90,000 2025 $176,100

They keep working well into their 60s

There's an important detail about how the Social Security Administration adjusts your wages for inflation. The index it uses is tied to the year in which you turn 60. Any earnings after you reach age 60 don't get adjusted for inflation.

While earnings in your 60s don't get an inflation adjustment, the good news is wages usually climb faster than inflation. The maximum taxable earnings threshold certainly does, which means that you'll see an increase in your AIME if you continue to work throughout your 60s and earn above that level.

Even if you've already worked at least 35 years in a highly paid career, you can still increase your potential benefit if you continue to work. It's worth noting, however, that continuing to work in your 60s provides a relatively small increase to your overall benefit, in most cases.

There are two reasons for that. First, Social Security uses a progressive formula to calculate your benefit. You receive a larger portion of your first few dollars earned than you do for higher amounts. Therefore, increasing your AIME has diminishing returns.

Second, the increase in your AIME might not be so big if you've already worked 35 years and you're replacing fairly large adjusted earnings values with slightly larger values.

It might not be worth it for most people to pursue the maximum possible benefit when a quite sizable benefit will do and they can spend more time enjoying retirement. But if you enjoy your work, you could put yourself in line for the max.

There's just one more thing you have to do.

Wait until at least age 70 to claim benefits

While most people are eligible to claim retirement benefits starting at age 62, you'll see a steady increase in your payment for each month you wait to claim. Those increases stop once you reach age 70. You could delay longer, but that won't change the amount you'll receive, and you'll forego months of payments you earned.

If you truly want to keep earning the maximum possible benefit, you'll need to keep working and earning above the maximum taxable earnings each year while collecting benefits. That's not most people's idea of a fun retirement, but there are many people who work well into their 80s and 90s without issues.

Most high earners should plan to wait until age 70 to maximize their personal Social Security benefits, regardless of whether they're in line for the maximum possible payment or not. It's usually going to result in greater lifetime payments from the program, based on average life expectancy. It also comes with the added perk of ensuring your widow(er) receives the biggest possible payment if you pass away before them, thanks to survivor benefits.

You don't need to maximize every possible penny available through Social Security. However, getting the big decisions right can help you make the most of the program.

