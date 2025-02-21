Here’s Exactly When to Buy and Sell!

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: Anyone familiar with my work knows I’m a numbers guy. I don’t buy and sell stocks based on a news article or a gut feeling. My quantitative stock system helps me identify fundamentally superior stocks best positioned to grow in value. The numbers tell me where to look for the best stocks.

That’s why I’m such an admirer of TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan.



To improve his own investing, Keith developed software to help him identify the best times to buy and sell a stock.

In a guest essay today, Keith shares an amazing story about how the system he helped develop saved his portfolio before the Covid crash of 2020, and how it helped him to grow his wealth in the historic run that followed.

After you read this, you’ll want to sign up for Keith’s event on Thursday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern. He’s calling it The Last Melt-Up – and in this special event, you’ll learn how Keith’s system works and why it’s so accurate. You’ll also learn why he’s got his eye on an ultra-rare pattern that has only appeared in the markets three times going back 125 years. You can click here to sign up for your free spot now.

In the meantime, I’ll let Keith share his story and tell you more about the alert that saved his portfolio.

It was one of the most difficult moments of my professional life … but I had saved my portfolio!

It was early 2020 and I had flown to Florida to meet with a group of 50 of my peers where each of us pitched our best and biggest investment ideas.

Person after person was pitching greedy parts of the market that they believed were ready to soar.

When it was my turn, I told them all “I sold almost all my stocks on Friday.”

As you would imagine, I was not the most popular person in the room.

I urged people to protect their investments and consider warning their subscribers that a bear market was rapidly approaching.

I even showed them proof of how I knew we were headed toward the fastest bear market in history — one that would catch everyone by surprise and destroy years of wealth building.

I showed them the alerts I received and then how accurate these alerts have been over the last 20 years.

I was laughed at and told not to panic. Not a single person in the room wanted to hear what I had to say. And I understand why; the CNN Fear and Greed Index at the time was nearing extreme greed levels.

Why would they want to hear a bearish alarm?

But anyone who acted on my system’s advice saved their portfolio … and then made even more money when the system signaled it was time to get back in.

In the last 20 years, we’ve only made the system better…

And we are on the verge of another change in the market’s direction. One that you can be ahead of, while everyone else depends on outdated indicators.

The Alert that Saved my Portfolio

I remember it like yesterday.

On a Friday, Feb. 27, I had received a big, bearish alert from our system.

It basically said, “Run for the hills and sell your stocks.”

At the time I knew almost nothing about COVID-19 and I didn’t know how markets would react to what was coming.

But I did know that I trust our system, so the very next day, I sold nearly all my stocks.

Over the weekend, a quick stop into Target with my family gave us an early glimpse into the world of panic buying and hoarding we can all remember. We noticed a woman with a cart FULL of nothing but Clorox wipes.

Clearly, there was panic in the air, and we were just starting to see and feel it for the first time.

But I knew I didn’t have to panic about my portfolio.

Our system’s alerts are based on proprietary algorithms we created years ago and that routinely test and update. They’re based on momentum and short- and long-term trends. And they’re eerily accurate!

Here are the five most recent drawdowns prior to that day …

Obviously, a lot has changed since then. Indeed, we experienced the fastest bear market onset in history.

But we also experienced one of the fastest recoveries in the history of markets. We haven’t looked back, except for a few small setbacks.

The Alert that Led to Profits

In 2020, my personal portfolio was saved a huge loss thanks to the indicators I got.

And, just a month later, our indicators did it again, alerting me to a bullish set up in the markets.

This signal has been almost always right over 40 years of use and testing:

By this time the CNN Fear and Greed Index had plummeted to extreme fear and people were nervous.

Heck, I was nervous!

But again, I trusted the math and these signals, and I took action. I started gobbling up stocks that had big pullbacks and were noted “healthy” in our system by their green designation.

Boy was that the right decision!

Look what the market did the rest of the year!

As you can tell, I love our products and can’t wait to reveal more to you over the next few days.

In fact, it all started for us years ago when we invented what I call the “single most important number in investing.” And next week, on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern, I’ll be unveiling the prediction in TradeSmith’s 20-year history. You can register to hear this prediction for free right here.

Thank you and all the best.

Warm regards,

Keith Kaplan

CEO, TradeSmith

