Here's Everything Investors Need to Know About the Upcoming SpaceX IPO

Key Points

SpaceX is reportedly aiming to go public this year.

The company could use IPO proceeds to fund some truly spectacular growth initiatives.

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SpaceX appears to be targeting an initial public offering (IPO) this year. Some analysts believe the IPO could be announced any day now. And while figures vary, experts agree that the company will likely be targeting a valuation between $1 trillion and $1.75 trillion, with as much as $50 billion in fresh capital raised from the sale.

This could be the most exciting IPO in years thanks to two factors in particular.

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1. SpaceX's valuation should make history

Extended bull markets usually mean more companies are rushing to go public. This tendency makes a lot of sense. Conducting an IPO during a bull market typically helps a company increase its valuation, raising more money while needing to sell a smaller percentage of the business.

Despite the recent market correction, we are still largely in the midst of a multi-year bull run -- one of the biggest bull runs in market history. It's no wonder, then, that SpaceX is looking to go public.

SpaceX is by no means a start-up. Last year, the company generated a profit of $8 billion off $15 billion to $16 billion in revenue. That profit margin is impressive, especially for a company that is capital intensive and early on its its overall growth journey.

Put all of these factors together and SpaceX winds up with very favorable conditions for going public. So favorable, in fact, that most experts believe the IPO will set records in two ways. At a $1.5 trillion valuation, SpaceX would rank as the second most valuable IPO in history. Only the Saudi Arabian Oil Co (SASE: 2222) IPO -- which valued that business at $1.7 trillion -- would exceed SpaceX.

The Saudi deal, meanwhile, raised around $26 billion in new capital. A SpaceX IPO could foreseeably raise a record $50 billion. And just wait until you hear what the company might do with that fresh cash.

2. Watch what SpaceX does with its newfound cash hoard

SpaceX has some truly wild dreams when it comes to growth.

The most obvious use of SpaceX's fresh cash will be scaling the company's Starlink internet service. Each satellite launch costs billions of dollars. And because this service is a huge money maker for SpaceX, expect this business segment to receive plenty of investment. That's especially true given Starlink will be crucial for SpaceX's direct-to-cell ambitions, which promises to deliver super fast, consumer-priced cellphone service anywhere in the world via Starlink's network.

Next up will be additional development and testing of the company's Starship rocket -- which, if successful, would be the largest rocket ever sent to space. That extra volume would help SpaceX scale its Starlink internet service faster than ever. But it would also assist greatly in a more speculative project: establishing AI data centers in space.

Data centers use a ton of electricity to cool red-hot GPUs. And while the vacuum of space poses design challenges, the frigid air temperatures of low Earth orbit could help lower cooling costs dramatically. If anyone could pull something like this off, it would be SpaceX with its leading rocket designs and hoard of IPO cash.

Last on the list of SpaceX growth initiatives is Project Moon. This essentially entails establishing a permanent base on the Moon. This initiative is highly speculative, without a clear revenue or sustainability pathway. But it's exciting from an outside perspective.

Wall Street analysts still disagree on whether SpaceX can achieve or back up its lofty valuation goals. A recent analysis by PitchBook pegged the company's valuation at anywhere between $1.1 trillion and $1.7 trillion. "The valuation becomes progressively easier to justify over a 5-7 year horizon as Starship commercializes and the direct-to-cell business scales, with returns driven by milestone execution rather than near-term earnings growth," its report concludes.

Regardless of where SpaceX's valuation ends up, there's no doubt this will be one of the most exciting IPOs of our lifetime.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.