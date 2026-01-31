Here's Everything Investors Need to Know About the Rising Popularity of Tokenized Gold

Key Points

There are now many ways to purchase digital ownership in gold, especially through stablecoins.

Stablecoins are digital assets backed by a traditional currency or commodity.

The price of gold recently topped $5,000 per ounce.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares ›

Given how digitized the world has become, there aren't too many investors still buying gold bars and burying them in their backyard. However, gold has once again become a popular investment, and it has been on a tear in recent years.

Naturally, the financial engineers on Wall Street have developed several ways to buy it online. An increasingly popular way to purchase the commodity is through tokenized gold or stablecoins.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Stablecoins use blockchain technology, similar to that of cryptocurrencies, though they're designed to remove the inherent volatility of most cryptocurrencies. They are digital tokens backed by a currency or commodity and essentially are digital ownership of a physical asset. Stablecoins track the price of the commodity or currency they're backed by.

With gold prices rising and more Wall Street analysts picking gold as a smart investment, investors from institutional to retail have begun purchasing the commodity through various channels, and a gold-backed stablecoin is one way to do so.

According to a recent report from the crypto exchange CEX.io, tokenized gold trading reached $178 billion in 2025. That's more than any other U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) except the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD), which has $165 billion in assets under management.

Popular stablecoins such as Tether Gold and Paxos Gold have grown tremendously, and can be purchased on crypto platforms like Coinbase.

Why gold has done so well

Gold has done well for three clear reasons: geopolitical tensions, inflation, and mounting U.S. debt. Whether it's been ongoing wars across the world or President Donald Trump's tariffs, investors tend to move into gold when there is geopolitical tension or events that could shake up the world order.

The other big reasons, which are somewhat tied together, are soaring inflation and mounting U.S. debt. Since the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve has pumped trillions of dollars into the economy, and U.S. debt has grown rapidly. Total U.S. debt now exceeds $38 trillion, and the U.S. government ran a nearly $1.8 trillion fiscal deficit in fiscal year 2025.

Investors are clearly concerned that the U.S. fiscal situation is spiraling out of control and that the U.S. dollar, the world's reserve currency, could lose significant value. Central banks around the world are no longer buying and holding as many U.S. Treasuries as they once did.

There has been talk that the government will try to ease this situation by running the government hot and promoting pro-growth policies that are likely to lead to higher inflation over time. Gold is a way to hedge against inflation.

Recent events have led gold to top $5,000 per ounce for the first time ever, and the price of gold is up nearly 172% over the past five years. As with any asset that goes on a big run, there will likely be some pushback against gold. But I still think investors can allocate some capital to gold, likely in the 5% to 10% range, depending on one's risk tolerance and current stage of life.

Should you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR Gold Shares wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.