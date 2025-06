Here’s the Cost of Living in the Least Expensive City in Every State

In the era of economic uncertainty that is 2025, finding every single creative way to save money is likely becoming the name of the game for many. Whether it’s shopping for the biggest sales, or belt tightening and not spending, or taking a side hustle, the instability created by a tariff-rattled economy along with the hangover of COVID-era inflation might have you looking for every financial corner to cut.

One potential way to save money is to decrease your rent, grocery costs and overall cost of living. How? By moving to a cheaper city in your state.

Recently, GOBankingRates consulted Zillow’s data on the 2,500 largest cities in America with regards to housing market size. From those cities, GOBankingRates located the ones with the lowest 2025 rent, along with low cost-of-living elements (such as groceries, healthcare, rent, transportation and utilities), selecting the lowest out of each of the 50 states. Wondering where the cheapest place to live in your state might be?

Also see the cost of living in every state.

Gadsden, Alabama

Annual cost of living: $31,807

$31,807 Annual rent: $9,000

$9,000 Annual groceries: $5,581

Anchorage, Alaska

Annual cost of living: $46,262

$46,262 Annual rent: $19,296

$19,296 Annual groceries: $7,403

Sierra Vista, Arizona

Annual cost of living: $39,046

$39,046 Annual rent: $16,956

$16,956 Annual groceries: $5,775

Van Buren, Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $32,020

$32,020 Annual rent: $10,992

$10,992 Annual groceries: $5,660

Porterville, California

Annual cost of living: $39,321

$39,321 Annual rent: $15,024

$15,024 Annual groceries: $5,956

Canon City, Colorado

Annual cost of living: $36,344

$36,344 Annual rent: $15,288

$15,288 Annual groceries: $6,089

East Hartford, Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $42,706

$42,706 Annual rent: $16,908

$16,908 Annual groceries: $6,289

Dover, Delaware

Annual cost of living: $42,867

$42,867 Annual rent: $19,332

$19,332 Annual groceries: $6,259

Avon Park, Florida

Annual cost of living: $39,727

$39,727 Annual rent: $17,100

$17,100 Annual groceries: $6,132

Waycross, Georgia

Annual cost of living: $32,048

$32,048 Annual rent: $10,200

$10,200 Annual groceries: $5,762

Wahiawa, Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $58,317

$58,317 Annual rent: $26,652

$26,652 Annual groceries: $8,371

Rexburg, Idaho

Annual cost of living: $33,299

$33,299 Annual rent: $12,432

$12,432 Annual groceries: $5,581

Carbondale, Illinois

Annual cost of living: $31,245

$31,245 Annual rent: $8,448

$8,448 Annual groceries: $5,750

Richmond, Indiana

Annual cost of living: $29,157

$29,157 Annual rent: $9,336

$9,336 Annual groceries: $5,502

Muscatine, Iowa

Annual cost of living: $29,386

$29,386 Annual rent: $8,400

$8,400 Annual groceries: $5,775

Hutchinson, Kansas

Annual cost of living: $29,877

$29,877 Annual rent: $8,676

$8,676 Annual groceries: $5,629

Frankfort, Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $32,454

$32,454 Annual rent: $11,760

$11,760 Annual groceries: $5,756

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $33,595

$33,595 Annual rent: $11,712

$11,712 Annual groceries: $5,623

Waterville, Maine

Annual cost of living: $36,531

$36,531 Annual rent: $15,396

$15,396 Annual groceries: $6,325

Cumberland, Maryland

Annual cost of living: $33,347

$33,347 Annual rent: $12,408

$12,408 Annual groceries: $6,120

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $41,141

$41,141 Annual rent: $18,420

$18,420 Annual groceries: $6,362

Saginaw, Michigan

Annual cost of living: $33,520

$33,520 Annual rent: $11,640

$11,640 Annual groceries: $5,357

Austin, Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $30,132

$30,132 Annual rent: $10,512

$10,512 Annual groceries: $5,654

Jackson, Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $35,645

$35,645 Annual rent: $13,812

$13,812 Annual groceries: $5,799

Rolla, Missouri

Annual cost of living: $29,662

$29,662 Annual rent: $8,196

$8,196 Annual groceries: $5,805

Great Falls, Montana

Annual cost of living: $33,130

$33,130 Annual rent: $11,676

$11,676 Annual groceries: $6,059

Norfolk, Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $34,130

$34,130 Annual rent: $10,740

$10,740 Annual groceries: $5,865

Pahrump, Nevada

Annual cost of living: $38,539

$38,539 Annual rent: $16,104

$16,104 Annual groceries: $6,089

Rochester, New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $43,374

$43,374 Annual rent: $20,856

$20,856 Annual groceries: $6,277

Millville, New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $42,685

$42,685 Annual rent: $19,656

$19,656 Annual groceries: $6,120

Clovis, New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $32,853

$32,853 Annual rent: $13,740

$13,740 Annual groceries: $5,672

Jamestown, New York

Annual cost of living: $31,821

$31,821 Annual rent: $10,956

$10,956 Annual groceries: $5,762

Asheboro, North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $32,662

$32,662 Annual rent: $11,676

$11,676 Annual groceries: $5,678

Minot, North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $32,323

$32,323 Annual rent: $10,812

$10,812 Annual groceries: $6,107

Marietta, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $31,989

$31,989 Annual rent: $10,500

$10,500 Annual groceries: $6,017

Ponca City, Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $32,883

$32,883 Annual rent: $8,676

$8,676 Annual groceries: $5,526

Klamath Falls, Oregon

Annual cost of living: $34,981

$34,981 Annual rent: $14,124

$14,124 Annual groceries: $5,890

Meadville, Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $29,811

$29,811 Annual rent: $8,736

$8,736 Annual groceries: $5,744

Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $42,655

$42,655 Annual rent: $18,672

$18,672 Annual groceries: $6,319

Greenwood, South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $30,381

$30,381 Annual rent: $10,224

$10,224 Annual groceries: $5,738

Brookings, South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $34,940

$34,940 Annual rent: $13,788

$13,788 Annual groceries: $6,083

Elizabethton, Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $32,092

$32,092 Annual rent: $10,908

$10,908 Annual groceries: $5,726

Donna, Texas

Annual cost of living: $30,770

$30,770 Annual rent: $9,624

$9,624 Annual groceries: $5,357

Cedar City, Utah

Annual cost of living: $36,876

$36,876 Annual rent: $16,200

$16,200 Annual groceries: $5,575

Burlington, Vermont

Annual cost of living: $49,474

$49,474 Annual rent: $24,372

$24,372 Annual groceries: $6,749

Danville, Virginia

Annual cost of living: $35,677

$35,677 Annual rent: $14,172

$14,172 Annual groceries: $5,599

Yakima, Washington

Annual cost of living: $35,811

$35,811 Annual rent: $15,120

$15,120 Annual groceries: $5,986

Clarksburg, West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $33,414

$33,414 Annual rent: $10,800

$10,800 Annual groceries: $5,805

Wausau, Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $32,113

$32,113 Annual rent: $11,196

$11,196 Annual groceries: $5,545

Rock Springs, Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $36,846

$36,846 Annual rent: $13,008

$13,008 Annual groceries: $5,557

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 2,500 largest cities in terms of housing market size, according to Zillow’s March 2025 data. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the city with the cheapest 2025 rent and from there found the annual essentials (Rent, Groceries, Utilities, Transportation, and Healthcare) cost of living for these places. Cost-of-living figures were calculated by first finding the annual average expenditure, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey and from there used cost-of-living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. For ME, ND, and VT the market size was relaxed to 4,000. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cost of Living in the Least Expensive City in Every State

