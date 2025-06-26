Here’s the Cheapest City in Every Western State

Want to move West and get the most for your money? Whether you’re looking for stunning mountain views, ocean breezes or desert landscapes, the Western states have something for everyone — including surprisingly affordable places to live.

While the region is home to some of the priciest cities — San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles — there are still budget-friendly cities in every state. Here is the city in every Western state where you can stretch your dollar the farthest.

Anchorage, Alaska

Annual cost of living: $46,262

$46,262 Annual rent: $19,296

$19,296 Annual groceries: $7,403

According to RentCafe, the cost of living in Anchorage is 8% cheaper than the state average, but per the GOBankingRates study, the cost-of-living index shows groceries are 22% higher than the national average and healthcare is 25% more. The higher cost of living is primarily due to Anchorage’s remote location. Most goods and materials need to be transported, which contributes to the inflated price.

The good news is Alaska does not have a state income tax, giving residents a financial boost.

Sierra Vista, Arizona

Annual cost of living: $39,046

$39,046 Annual rent: $16,956

$16,956 Annual groceries: $5,775

Sierra Vista is located 20 miles north of the Mexican border and is ideal for those who love outdoor adventures. The city has a population of around 43,000 and offers endless natural beauty.

It won’t cost as much to load up on your favorite foods. According to the GOBankingRates data, the cost of food is 4.6% cheaper than the national average. However, healthcare is 6.2% higher.

Porterville, California

Annual cost of living: $39,321

$39,321 Annual rent: $15,024

$15,024 Annual groceries: $75,956

Situated at the base of the Southern Sierra Nevada mountains, Porterville is known for its close proximity to picturesque Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

The cost of food is lower than average by 1.6%, but healthcare is 15.3% higher.

Canon City, Colorado

Annual cost of living: $36,344

$36,344 Annual rent: $15,288

$15,288 Annual groceries: $6,089

Canon City has year-round great weather for hiking and biking, stunning views, easy access to famous sites such as the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Royal Gorge Mansion, the Royal Bridge & Park, and the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey. It’s the whole package, plus it’s affordable.

Healthcare is 9.4% lower than the national average and transportation costs are 25.7% cheaper.

Wahiawa, Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $58,317

$58,317 Annual rent: $26,652

$26,652 Annual groceries: $8,371

Living in a tropical paradise is a dream for many; if Hawaii is calling your name, Wahiawa is the most budget-friendly city in the pricey state, but it will still cost you. Groceries are 38.3% higher, while utilities are a whopping 73.4% more expensive.

Rexburg, Idaho

Annual cost of living: $33,299

$33,299 Annual rent: $12,432

$12,432 Annual groceries: $5,581

Rexburg is an alluring small town 80 miles from Yellowstone National Park and Teton National Park. It’s a great area for families and has good public schools. The city is also easy on your wallet. Groceries are 7.8% lower than the national average, but healthcare is 13.7% higher.

Great Falls, Montana

Annual cost of living: $33,130

$33,130 Annual rent: $11,676

$11,676 Annual groceries: $6,059

In Great Falls, Montana you can enjoy big city amenities without the traffic and at a lower cost. The area is beloved for its outdoor activities like hiking, biking and skiing and is affordable all around in terms of healthcare, food and transportation.

Pahrump, Nevada

Annual cost of living: $38,539

$38,539 Annual rent: $16,104

$16,104 Annual groceries: $6,089

If you love what Las Vegas has to offer, but want a slower paced life, Pahrump is the place to go. It’s just an hour’s drive from Sin City and has its own shopping, dining, wineries and casino resorts — but it is much cheaper. While Vegas is over-the-top expensive, Pahrump’s healthcare is 12.3% less than the national average and transportation costs are 4.7% lower.

Clovis, New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $32,853

$32,853 Annual rent: $13,740

$13,740 Annual groceries: $5,672

Located near the Texas border, Clovis is a small rural city surrounded by striking landscape and architecture. The locals are friendly and welcoming and the town offers a variety of cultural experiences.

Groceries are 6.3% lower than the national average, and healthcare is 14.9% cheaper.

Klamath Falls, Oregon

Annual cost of living: $34,981

$34,981 Annual rent: $14,124

$14,124 Annual groceries: $5,890

Klamath Falls is a remote location that’s known as the gateway to Crater Lake National Park. It’s the ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts who love to kayak, hike, bike and fish while taking in stunning scenery.

The bonus: It’s really cost effective. Groceries are 2.7% lower than the national average, and transportation is only about 69% of the U.S. average.

Cedar City, Utah

Annual cost of living: $36,876

$36,876 Annual rent: $16,200

$16,200 Annual groceries: $5,575

People are drawn to Cedar City for its raw beauty, rugged mountainous views, lively cultural scene and outdoor activities. Plus, the cost of living is affordable. Groceries are 7.9% lower than the national average and utilities are 11.4% cheaper. Healthcare, however, is 8.9% higher.

Yakima, Washington

Annual cost of living: $35,811

$35,811 Annual rent: $15,120

$15,120 Annual groceries: $5,986

Yakima is a unique blend of community, endless outdoor activities and affordability. According to RentCafe, the cost of living is 25% lower than the national average, while healthcare is 13.1% cheaper, per GOBankingRates’ data.

Rock Springs, Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $36,846

$36,846 Annual rent: $13,008

$13,008 Annual groceries: $5,557

Known for its mining industry, Rock Springs is the fifth most populous city in Wyoming and relatively cheap to live. Stocking up at the grocery store is 8.2% less expensive than the national average, according to GOBankingRates’ data. However, healthcare is soaring and will cost you 46.6% more.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 2,500 largest cities in terms of housing market size, according to Zillow’s March 2025 data. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the city with the cheapest 2025 rent and from there found the annual essentials (Rent, Groceries, Utilities, Transportation, and Healthcare) cost of living for these places. Cost-of-living figures were calculated by first finding the annual average expenditure, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey, and from there used cost-of-living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. For ME, ND, and VT the market size was relaxed to 4,000. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.

