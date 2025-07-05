Here’s the Cheapest City in Every Midwestern State

Midwestern states have an undeniably alluring appeal. From natural beauty to a strong sense of community, the Midwest has plenty of hidden gems where you can stretch your dollar further.

This region delivers on affordability and a lifestyle worth enjoying, so whether you’re moving, retiring or just want to know where the most inexpensive spots in the area are, GOBankingRates compiled a list of the cheapest cities in every Midwestern state that offer serious bang for your buck.

Carbondale, Illinois

Annual cost of living: $31,245

Carbondale is a small college town with a unique character. It’s located in a rural area with the closest big city, St. Louis, about 95 miles away. Annual rent is just $8,448 ($704 a month), and annual grocery bills average $5,750, which is 5% lower than the national average, per GOBankingRates’ data. While food and housing is affordable, healthcare is pricier. GOBankingRates estimates annual healthcare costs to be around $7,951, which is 29% higher than the national average.

Richmond, Indiana

Annual cost of living: $29,157

Richmond is a family-friendly town that has a rich history and a slow-paced lifestyle. Annual rent is $9,336 ($778 a month) and groceries are reasonable, too. According to GOBankingRates’ data, the cost of annual groceries runs about $5,500, which is about 9% lower than the national average. Healthcare is cheaper, too — 3.7% below the national average.

Muscatine, Iowa

Annual cost of living: $29,386

Muscatine is a peaceful, sleepy town that doesn’t offer many activities, but it’s just 25 miles away from the Quad Cities — a region of five bigger cities — where there’s more to do. One of the main perks about living in Muscatine is the affordability. Annual rent is just $8,400 ($700 a month) and the cost of annual groceries is $5,775, which is 4.6% lower than the national average.

Hutchinson, Kansas

Annual cost of living: $29,877

Hutchinson is a tight-knit community, an ideal place for raising a family and fun attractions like the state fair. If you’re missing the big city lifestyle, Wichita is about an hour away. Hutchinson is a safe area and has affordable housing. The cost of annual rent is $8,676 ($723 a month) and the price of annual groceries is $5,629, which is 7% cheaper than the national average. Healthcare will cost 2.2% more than the national average.

Saginaw, Michigan

Annual cost of living: $33,520

Saginaw is the ideal blend of family-friendly activities, economic potential and reasonable costs. It’s less than two hours to Detroit and has the uniqueness of a river running through the downtown area. Annual rent is $11,640 ($970 a month) and you can really save with the price of groceries — the $5,357 average cost is 11.5% lower than the national average. Another area you’ll save big on is healthcare, which is 11.3% cheaper than the U.S. average.

Austin, Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $30,132

Austin is the perfect mix of small-town charm and big-city activities like great restaurants and museums. But if you need more nightlife, Minneapolis is about 100 miles south. Austin is also within an hour’s drive of Rochester. Annual rent will run about $10,512 ($876 a month), and groceries are estimated at around $5,654 per year — 6.6% lower than the national average. But the savings don’t stop there. Residents also get a break on healthcare: It’s 10.9% cheaper than the national average.

Rolla, Missouri

Annual cost of living: $29,662

Rolla is a small town with a slower pace and is perfect for people who value a strong community. A major draw is the low-cost living. Rent is just $683 a month and groceries each year average $5,805 — 4.1% lower than the U.S. average. Healthcare is expensive though — 20.8% higher.

Norfolk, Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $34,130

With a population of 26,147, Norfolk has a small-town charm but also delivers on convenience. It’s family-friendly, has a nice shopping area and is a welcoming community. Plus, the cost of living is cheap. Annual rent is $10,740 and groceries average $5,865, which is 3.1% lower than the national mean. Healthcare is expensive though — an astounding 53.8% above the national average.

Minot, North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $32,323

Minot is a mid-sized city that has a strong military presence as Minot Air Force Base is located in town. It’s a family-friendly area with fun activities such as the Dakota Territory Air Museum, Roosevelt Park Zoo and the Scandinavian Heritage Park. The annual rent is $10,812 ($901 a month) and groceries for the year run about $6,107, which is just 1% above the national average. Healthcare is more expensive — 8.7% higher — but the utilities are 12.5% cheaper, so you’ll save on housing costs.

Marietta, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $31,989

With its historical charm, rich culture and stunning Victorian era architecture, Marietta offers a family-friendly atmosphere and cozy downtown area that’s growing. The annual rent averages $10,500, which equates to $875 a month. Groceries are 0.6% cheaper than the national average, while healthcare is 4.8% higher.

Brookings, South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $34,940

Brookings might have a population of just 23,710, but don’t let the size fool you. There are many things to do — museums, parks and gardens. Plus, there’s a booming job market in agriculture, technology, education and healthcare. Annual rent runs $13,788 (that’s $1,149 per month) and groceries are around $6,083, which is only 0.5% higher than the national average. Healthcare is 16.9% higher though.

Wausau, Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $32,113

Wausau is the whole package because there’s something for everyone and it’s affordable. Whether you’re into winter sports like skiing, activities like hiking, biking and canoeing or indoor fun, Wausau has it all. And the cost of living is cheap. The annual rent for the city is $11,196 ($933 a month); groceries are $5,545 a year, which is 8.4% less than the national average, and healthcare is 1.7% lower, per GOBankingRates’ data.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 2,500 largest cities in terms of housing market size, according to Zillow’s March 2025 data. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the city with the cheapest 2025 rent and from there found the annual essentials (Rent, Groceries, Utilities, Transportation, and Healthcare) cost of living for these places. Cost-of-living figures were calculated by first finding the annual average expenditure, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey and from there used cost-of-living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. For ME, ND, and VT the market size was relaxed to 4,000. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cheapest City in Every Midwestern State

