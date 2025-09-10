Here’s the Best Month To Book a Winter Vacation

According to AAA, over 119 million Americans were expected to travel during the 2024 holiday season, surpassing the all-time record set in 2019. With so many people traveling, prices are likely to increase, making it more expensive than ever to enjoy a family getaway. If you’re planning to get away during the 2025 holiday season or the 2026 winter, it’s vital that you stay informed about the best time to book and travel, so you don’t go over budget on your winter escape.

GOBankingRates reached out to travel experts to determine the best month to book a winter vacation based on cheaper or favorable rates for airfare and accommodations.

When To Book Your Winter Vacation

“For most destinations, booking three to six months in advance will give you the cheapest airfares and accommodation,” said Dean Van Es, travel expert and founder of Fast Cover Travel Insurance. “Airlines and hotels often release early-bird deals around this window, and that’s when you’ll lock in the best deals.” If you’re planning to escape for the winter in 2026, you’ll want to start thinking about possible destinations and activities you’d like to engage in.

“If you’re booking cash, the ideal timeframe is nine months in advance,” said Chelsea Gragg, registered travel agent and expert at Elite Points & Miles. “For winter travel, this looks like booking in March for a December trip. Especially as the world continues to expand and travel becomes easier, some of the top destinations and aspirational hotels are booking up further and further in advance.” With many hotels opening up about 12 months in advance and flights opening up 11 months in advance, you’ll want to start planning ahead. The experts noted that hotels offer refundable stays, while flights don’t, so you’ll want to confirm your plans before booking the flight.

Van Es pointed out that many resorts and operators offer discounted pre-purchase passes months in advance, which can save you a significant amount compared to buying on arrival, especially if you plan to book tickets for ski flights, amusement parks or other activities.

Steve Schwab, travel expert and the CEO of Casago, explained that February is the best time to book a future winter vacation and to actually take one. “Booking during February gives you at least nine to 10 months of booking in advance, which can help you secure much lower prices on everything from lodging to airfare,” he said.

The Best Month To Book a Winter Vacation For

The travel experts came up with two similar responses when it comes to the best month to escape in the winter.

Shoulder Season

“If you’re looking for value, of course, you’ll want to avoid the peak travel times around Christmas and New Year, but aside from those dates, the winter months offer some of the best travel prices and less crowded tourist spots,” said Jason Mills, lead travel writer at Big Little Travels. Mills also noted that if you’re looking for European deals, then November is a great time to travel. The prices are affordable as it’s low season, but you’ll still benefit from some mild weather clinging on from the warmer season.

Jackie Mondelli, chief marketing officer at Squaremouth, shared internal sales data. Since the company has insured over four million travelers, they disclosed the following average trip costs in the winter by month:

November 2024: $3,555.37

$3,555.37 December 2024: $4,109.03

$4,109.03 January 2025: $4,120.75

$4,120.75 February 2025: $3,753.83

They suggested that budget-conscious travelers avoid the peak winter travel months of December and January. As you can see from the numbers, taking a winter trip in February or November is cheaper than during the peak holiday time.

Van Es also pointed out that if you’re flexible with dates, the shoulder periods just before or after peak winter are often less pricey. “For example, if you’re travelling in the Northern Hemisphere, skipping the busy Christmas and New Year period and going in November or early December instead often means cheaper flights, lift tickets and accommodation. February can also be more affordable than the January school holiday rush while still offering the best parts of winter,” he said.

February

Schwab shared that taking your trip in February can also be cheaper, as it’s the least popular month for people to travel during the winter months. Mills pointed out that he visited Agadir last February and rented an incredible villa, hired a car, and stocked up at Carrefour — on a modest budget. He also shared that if you head to places out of season, such as Bali or Phuket, during the rainy season, you can grab some real bargains on flights and accommodation. You can also enjoy quieter beaches and smaller crowds.

Saving Money On Your Winter Vacation

While travel during the shoulder season can help you bring costs down, there are other helpful tips if you’re looking to maximize your budget. Gragg shared additional ways that you can save money on your winter vacation:

Fly into a city nearby, then take a connecting flight or train to your destination of choice. Suppose you’re thinking about a European Christmas Market adventure. In that case, flying into a city like Copenhagen might be cheaper, and from there you can quickly and easily connect to the rest of Europe. It can be beneficial to book on travel days when other people might not be traveling, such as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Tracking flights is a great way to catch a good deal. Airlines routinely have sales on specific routes and even mistake fares, and having a tool that alerts you to book that immediately is a great way to ensure you get the best price.

The travel experts emphasize that you’ll want to plan ahead and book as soon as your plans are finalized for the best availability and prices. If you aim for the edges of peak season, you can still get the winter wonderland experience without the peak-season costs.

