Here’s the Best Month To Book a Summer Vacation

Planning a summer getaway is exciting, but knowing when to book can make a big difference to your wallet. While travel myths often suggest booking as early as possible, like in January or February, what does the actual data say?

Let’s break down the evidence-based insights to help you book smarter and potentially save hundreds.

No, You Don’t Need To Book in January or February

It’s a common belief that booking your summer travel right after the holidays is the best way to lock in low fares. And while many travelers do plan in January through March, especially during what travel insiders call “wave season,” there’s no hard data showing that flights booked during these months are consistently cheaper.

In fact, according to Google Flights data, the best time to book flights for summer travel is typically 21 to 60 days before departure. That means most people traveling in July or August can find better prices by booking in April through June, not in the dead of winter.

August Is the Cheapest Month To Fly in Summer

If your schedule allows flexibility, consider traveling in mid to late August. Contrary to a common belief that travel at the height of summer is always more expensive, data from Expedia indicates otherwise. According to the 2025 Air Hacks report, August is statistically the cheapest month to travel, while February and March are the priciest.

Skyscanner’s The Smarter Summer Report nailed down the time frame even more, suggesting that the cheapest time to travel is between Aug. 25-31.

The Best Day To Book? Sunday. The Best Day To Fly? Thursday.

While booking on a specific day won’t always guarantee lower fares, trends show some patterns:

Expedia’s report shows that booking flights on Sundays can save around 17% compared to booking on other days.

Departing midweek, especially Thursdays, tends to be cheaper than weekend flights, with savings of 15% depending on the route.

Use fare calendars and trackers (like Google Flights, Hopper or Skyscanner) to visualize price trends and optimize both booking and travel days.

What About Hotels and Vacation Rentals?

The best time to book your lodgings depends on where you’re staying and what type of accommodation you’re after.

Hotel pricing can be flexible, especially because many hotels allow cancellations up to 24-48 hours before check-in. When cancellations happen close to the arrival date, hotels often lower prices to fill empty rooms, creating opportunities for travelers to find last-minute deals. Booking within a week of your stay can save you around 26% on domestic hotels and up to 27% on international hotels compared to booking a month in advance, according to data from Kayak.

If you’re looking to save on domestic hotel stays, Sunday is typically the most affordable day to check in. This makes sense as most weekend travelers have already checked out and business travelers usually wait until Monday to hit the road. That same data from Kayak says that checking in on a Sunday can be up to 24% cheaper than checking in on a Friday. The average Sunday rate is around $166, while Friday check-ins average $205, making weekends the most expensive time to start your stay.

However, if you’re targeting a specific hotel or traveling during high-demand events, like festivals, concerts or sports games, booking early is still wise to guarantee a room before prices rise and availability decreases. For example, Vrbo advises booking your accommodations two months before your travel dates to maximize your selection of available rentals as well as to secure lower prices.

Final Takeaway: When To Book and How To Save

Booking your summer vacation doesn’t have to be a guessing game or something you rush to do in January. Real travel data shows that waiting until one to two months before your trip often leads to the best flight prices, especially if you’re traveling in late August, which consistently ranks as the most affordable time to fly during the summer season.

When it comes to lodging, flexibility pays off. Hotels often offer the biggest discounts within a week of check-in and checking in on less popular days like Sunday can yield even deeper savings. For vacation rentals in busy summer destinations, booking around two months in advance strikes a smart balance between availability and price.

The bottom line? Forget the myths, you don’t have to plan everything six months out to get a good deal. By understanding when prices drop and staying flexible with your travel dates, you can make informed decisions, skip the stress and save on your summer getaway.

