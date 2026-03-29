Here's the Average Woman's Social Security Benefit at Ages 62 to 70

Key Points

Women often receive below-average Social Security benefits.

Delaying your Social Security claim can increase your monthly benefits.

Choose a claiming age based on your finances and your life expectancy.

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The average Social Security retirement benefit as of February 2026 is $2,076 per month. That might not sound like very much, but it's actually more than what most women get from the program. The typical female beneficiary receives significantly less than her male counterpart. This is largely due to lifetime income disparities.

While this isn't an easy problem to remedy, understanding how much the average woman receives at every claiming age can give you an idea of what you can expect when you're ready to apply. It also reveals one valuable strategy for increasing your checks.

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The average Social Security benefit for females at every claiming age

The table below gives the average Social Security benefit that women received at every possible claiming age -- 62 to 70 -- for December 2024, along with an estimated benefit for 2026.

Age Average Social Security Benefit (December 2024) Estimated Average Social Security Benefit (2026) 62 $1,207 $1,272 63 $1,233 $1,299 64 $1,289 $1,358 65 $1,453 $1,531 66 $1,581 $1,666 67 $1,719 $1,811 68 $1,766 $1,861 69 $1,817 $1,915 70 $1,909 $2,012

There's a pretty obvious trend here: Older beneficiaries receive more from the program. There's a good reason for that.

The Social Security Administration bases your benefit in part on your age at sign-up. The longer you delay your application, the larger your monthly checks will be, at least until you turn 70.

Waiting to apply can result in a larger lifetime benefit, which can be especially crucial to women who are struggling to save much for retirement on their own. But that doesn't mean that delaying Social Security is always the right choice.

When should you apply for Social Security?

The right time for you to apply for Social Security depends on your finances and lifestyle. If you cannot afford to delay Social Security, you may have to sign up early. That might mean settling for a smaller lifetime benefit, but it's better than falling into debt.

Those with short life expectancies may also prefer to sign up early to get as much money as possible from the program. However, it's worth noting that doing this can permanently reduce the survivor benefits available to your family members after you're gone.

Married women will also want to coordinate with their spouses to ensure that both parties are on the same page about when each person will claim. Coordinating claiming strategies can help the couple maximize their household benefits.

For example, the lower earner in a couple with a high income disparity may claim early to enable the higher-earner to delay Social Security until they qualify for a larger benefit. Then, the lower earner can switch to a spousal benefit if it's worth more than their own retirement checks.

Come up with a tentative plan that works for you. But don't be afraid to change it if your health or finances change down the road.

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