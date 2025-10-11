Here’s the Average Monthly Income for Millennials in 2025

Paychecks aren’t just numbers — they’re little snapshots of where we are in life.

They reflect the effort we put in, the industries we work in, and even the bigger economic trends shaping our world. For millennials, those numbers have always been a source of curiosity (and sometimes debate).

They’ve navigated quite a few financial ups and downs — graduating into recessions, weathering rapid changes in the job market and adapting to everything from remote work to side hustles.

So where does that leave us in 2025? What does the average monthly income look like for millennials today, and what does it say about how far they’ve come? Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

The Average Millennial Income Is Between $4,500 to $5,000

According to Michael Foguth, founder and president of Foguth Financial Group, the average millennial income in 2025 is hovering around the $4,500 to $5,000 per month mark. That said, he noted averages hide the reality of wide disparities.

“Many are still paying off student debt, balancing rent or mortgages in high-cost cities, and shouldering childcare costs,” Foguth pointed out.

That means disposable income often feels much smaller than the topline number suggests.

They’re Pivoting From Aspirational Spending to Defensive Saving

The big trend Foguth is seeing is a pivot from aspirational spending to defensive saving.

“Millennials watched inflation eat into their paychecks over the past few years, so they’re focusing more on building emergency funds and contributing to retirement earlier than their parents did,” he shared.

CNBC reported that millennials are actually behind when it comes to retirement. As they look toward 2026, Foguth recommended three priorities:

Automate savings first. Even $300 a month consistently invested can build real wealth over decades. Pay down variable-rate debt aggressively. With credit card APRs above 20%, eliminating this is equivalent to a guaranteed high return. Invest in skills as much as in markets. Upskilling or certifications that increase earning power are inflation-proof investments.

“One millennial client I work with redirected a $400 monthly restaurant budget into a Roth IRA. In just three years, they built over $15,000 in retirement savings,” according to Foguth.

That small, consistent change is the kind of habit shift that helps millennials not just survive but thrive in this environment.

The Bottom Line

Millennials’ paychecks in 2025 tell a bigger story than just the numbers. While averages give us a snapshot, the real shift is in how this generation is using their income — focusing less on status spending and more on stability. By prioritizing savings, cutting debt and investing in themselves, millennials are proving that financial resilience matters more than the paycheck alone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.