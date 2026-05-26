Here's the Average 2026 Tax Refund. How Does Yours Compare?

Key Points

The average tax refund this year is 11.5% higher than it was last year.

If you got a refund, you could use the money to build savings and invest.

Tackling debt is another smart move that could set you up for long-term success.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you spent the first half of April scrambling to gather tax documents and rushing to schedule time with your accountant, you may now be making a mental note to do things differently in 2027. But if you managed to get your taxes filed on time and were due a refund, there's a good chance that money has hit your bank account by now.

You may be wondering what the average 2026 tax refund looks like now that we're more than a month beyond the filing deadline. Here's what the IRS reports.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The average tax refund is much higher this year than last

As of May 8, the average 2026 tax refund was $3,276. That's an 11.5% increase from last year, when the typical refund was $2,939.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was a contributing factor to higher refunds in 2026. The bill included a number of tax changes that clearly put a lot of money back in taxpayers' pockets.

If you're sitting on a tax refund, it's important to put that money to good use -- whether your refund is smaller than the average, greater than it, or on par with it. Here's how.

1. Boost your emergency savings

Saving for retirement is important. But if you don't have cash in a savings account to cover three to six months of bills in the event of a layoff, you're putting your near-term finances at risk.

If you don't have an emergency fund, stick your tax refund into a high-yield savings account. That way, you can earn some interest while that money serves as your safety net.

2. Save and invest for retirement

If you have money earmarked for an emergency fund, another great thing to do with your refund is use it to boost IRA or 401(k) contributions. And if you're already on track to max out your retirement account this year, put the money into a taxable brokerage account and invest it there.

It's actually important to have some investments in a taxable account in case you end up retiring early or want more flexibility with your money. IRAs and 401(k)s are great, but they come with restrictions that could interfere with your plans.

3. Get rid of costly debt

If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt or a loan you signed at a less-than-favorable rate, your tax refund could be your ticket to paying it off, or at least making a big dent.

The sooner you shed debt, the more you can save on interest. And spending less on interest means having more money to save and invest for your future.

Even if your tax refund this year wasn't all that impressive, it's important to put that money to good use. That said, if you're in great financial shape, there's nothing wrong with using a portion of your refund to treat yourself to something fun. The key is to not blow a giant pile of cash when you have pressing financial goals to address.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.