Here's the Average 2026 Tax Refund. How Does Yours Compare?

Key Points

The IRS has been accepting tax returns since late January.

The sooner you file, the sooner you might get a refund if you're owed one.

It's important to put your refund to good use, no matter the size.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

At this point, there's still a decent amount of time to finish your taxes ahead of the April 15 filing deadline. But since the IRS began accepting tax returns in late January, a lot of people have submitted their 2025 taxes already.

As of Feb. 20, 2026, the IRS had processed more than 41 million tax returns and issued close to 29 million refunds. And as of that same date, the average tax refund issued was $3,804.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Clearly, $3,804 isn't a small amount of money. So, if your refund is similar, it's important to put it to good use.

How to make the most of your tax refund

It's easy to look at a tax refund as free money. But remember, a tax refund represents money the IRS withheld from you in error and is now returning. So, it pays to use that money to meet different financial goals.

Your first financial priority should be to build an emergency fund -- ideally, one that can cover three to six months of essential bills. If you don't have one already, use your tax refund to start it.

If you're set on emergency savings, you can focus on retirement savings. Sending your tax refund into an individual retirement account (IRA) is a great way to set yourself up with money for the future.

Another great thing to do with your tax refund? Use it to pay off debt. The more money you spend on interest, the less you'll have to save and invest.

This doesn't mean you should use your tax refund to pay off your mortgage, though. You're generally better off focusing on higher-interest debt, like credit card balances.

Don't wait to get your money

The sooner you file your tax return, the sooner your tax refund might land in your bank account. So, while there's still time to get your taxes done by April 15, if you want that money ASAP, it pays to get moving.

There's also a less obvious benefit to getting your taxes done earlier in the season. If a criminal gets a hold of your Social Security number, they can attempt to file a tax return in your name and steal your refund. But if you file your tax return first and a second return is fraudulently filed using your Social Security number, that second return should get rejected.

Even if your tax refund is nowhere close to $3,804, you don't want it diverted to a criminal's bank account. So, if you have all your tax documents ready, why not carve out some time to get your return submitted and check one more big task off your list?

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.