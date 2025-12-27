Here’s the Amount of SNAP Benefits People Receive in Each State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been in the spotlight lately, such as with the recent government shutdown threatening benefits. While they remain under some political pressure and face changes next year, benefits have generally been restored, helping many Americans afford groceries.

In 2024, an average of 41.7 million Americans per month used SNAP benefits, equaling about 12% of the population. Yet benefits vary significantly by state. Last year, 21.2% of residents in New Mexico used SNAP vs. just 4.8% in Utah, according to the USDA.

Benefit eligibility and amounts depend on a mix of federal and state rules, but in general, benefits are based on household income being 130% or less than the federal poverty line per household size. A mix of income, expenses and other factors like work status then determine the actual benefit amount.

Here’s what benefits have looked like on a state-by-state basis from the most recent data in 2024, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:

Alabama

Average monthly benefit for all households: $320

$320 Average monthly benefit per person: $192

$192 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Alaska

Average monthly benefit for all households: $466

$466 Average monthly benefit per person: $323

$323 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Arizona

Average monthly benefit for all households: $312

$312 Average monthly benefit per person: $181

$181 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Arkansas

Average monthly benefit for all households: $309

$309 Average monthly benefit per person: $191

$191 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

California

Average monthly benefit for all households: $279

$279 Average monthly benefit per person: $189

$189 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 14%

Colorado

Average monthly benefit for all households: $306

$306 Average monthly benefit per person: $186

$186 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Connecticut

Average monthly benefit for all households: $284

$284 Average monthly benefit per person: $190

$190 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Delaware

Average monthly benefit for all households: $276

$276 Average monthly benefit per person: $180

$180 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

District of Columbia

Average monthly benefit for all households: $251

$251 Average monthly benefit per person: $193

$193 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 20%

Florida

Average monthly benefit for all households: $274

$274 Average monthly benefit per person: $186

$186 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Georgia

Average monthly benefit for all households: $321

$321 Average monthly benefit per person: $187

$187 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Hawaii

Average monthly benefit for all households: $595

$595 Average monthly benefit per person: $378

$378 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Idaho

Average monthly benefit for all households: $301

$301 Average monthly benefit per person: $179

$179 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 7%

Illinois

Average monthly benefit for all households: $288

$288 Average monthly benefit per person: $192

$192 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Indiana

Average monthly benefit for all households: $340

$340 Average monthly benefit per person: $196

$196 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%

Iowa

Average monthly benefit for all households: $277

$277 Average monthly benefit per person: $170

$170 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

Kansas

Average monthly benefit for all households: $302

$302 Average monthly benefit per person: $182

$182 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 6%

Kentucky

Average monthly benefit for all households: $315

$315 Average monthly benefit per person: $163

$163 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Louisiana

Average monthly benefit for all households: $336

$336 Average monthly benefit per person: $187

$187 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 18%

Maine

Average monthly benefit for all households: $238

$238 Average monthly benefit per person: $176

$176 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Maryland

Average monthly benefit for all households: $242

$242 Average monthly benefit per person: $180

$180 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Massachusetts

Average monthly benefit for all households: $274

$274 Average monthly benefit per person: $196

$196 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 16%

Michigan

Average monthly benefit for all households: $270

$270 Average monthly benefit per person: $173

$173 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Minnesota

Average monthly benefit for all households: $246

$246 Average monthly benefit per person: $157

$157 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

Mississippi

Average monthly benefit for all households: $303

$303 Average monthly benefit per person: $183

$183 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Missouri

Average monthly benefit for all households: $332

$332 Average monthly benefit per person: $192

$192 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Montana

Average monthly benefit for all households: $287

$287 Average monthly benefit per person: $173

$173 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 7%

Nebraska

Average monthly benefit for all households: $318

$318 Average monthly benefit per person: $179

$179 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

Nevada

Average monthly benefit for all households: $276

$276 Average monthly benefit per person: $166

$166 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

New Hampshire

Average monthly benefit for all households: $270

$270 Average monthly benefit per person: $167

$167 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%

New Jersey

Average monthly benefit for all households: $312

$312 Average monthly benefit per person: $194

$194 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%

New Mexico

Average monthly benefit for all households: $307

$307 Average monthly benefit per person: $190

$190 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 21%

New York

Average monthly benefit for all households: $310

$310 Average monthly benefit per person: $209

$209 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

North Carolina

Average monthly benefit for all households: $287

$287 Average monthly benefit per person: $173

$173 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

North Dakota

Average monthly benefit for all households: $319

$319 Average monthly benefit per person: $191

$191 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 6%

Ohio

Average monthly benefit for all households: $306

$306 Average monthly benefit per person: $191

$191 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Oklahoma

Average monthly benefit for all households: $332

$332 Average monthly benefit per person: $183

$183 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 17%

Oregon

Average monthly benefit for all households: $247

$247 Average monthly benefit per person: $176

$176 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 18%

Pennsylvania

Average monthly benefit for all households: $285

$285 Average monthly benefit per person: $178

$178 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Rhode Island

Average monthly benefit for all households: $262

$262 Average monthly benefit per person: $199

$199 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

South Carolina

Average monthly benefit for all households: $318

$318 Average monthly benefit per person: $186

$186 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

South Dakota

Average monthly benefit for all households: $356

$356 Average monthly benefit per person: $200

$200 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

Tennessee

Average monthly benefit for all households: $320

$320 Average monthly benefit per person: $190

$190 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Texas

Average monthly benefit for all households: $344

$344 Average monthly benefit per person: $188

$188 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Utah

Average monthly benefit for all households: $329

$329 Average monthly benefit per person: $188

$188 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%

Vermont

Average monthly benefit for all households: $275

$275 Average monthly benefit per person: $185

$185 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Virginia

Average monthly benefit for all households: $296

$296 Average monthly benefit per person: $177

$177 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%

Washington

Average monthly benefit for all households: $251

$251 Average monthly benefit per person: $180

$180 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

West Virginia

Average monthly benefit for all households: $258

$258 Average monthly benefit per person: $170

$170 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 16%

Wisconsin

Average monthly benefit for all households: $257

$257 Average monthly benefit per person: $161

$161 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Wyoming

Average monthly benefit for all households: $333

$333 Average monthly benefit per person: $163

$163 Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%

