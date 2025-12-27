Here’s the Amount of SNAP Benefits People Receive in Each State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been in the spotlight lately, such as with the recent government shutdown threatening benefits. While they remain under some political pressure and face changes next year, benefits have generally been restored, helping many Americans afford groceries.
In 2024, an average of 41.7 million Americans per month used SNAP benefits, equaling about 12% of the population. Yet benefits vary significantly by state. Last year, 21.2% of residents in New Mexico used SNAP vs. just 4.8% in Utah, according to the USDA.
Benefit eligibility and amounts depend on a mix of federal and state rules, but in general, benefits are based on household income being 130% or less than the federal poverty line per household size. A mix of income, expenses and other factors like work status then determine the actual benefit amount.
Here’s what benefits have looked like on a state-by-state basis from the most recent data in 2024, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:
Alabama
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $320
- Average monthly benefit per person: $192
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%
Alaska
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $466
- Average monthly benefit per person: $323
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%
Arizona
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $312
- Average monthly benefit per person: $181
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%
Arkansas
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $309
- Average monthly benefit per person: $191
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%
California
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $279
- Average monthly benefit per person: $189
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 14%
Colorado
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $306
- Average monthly benefit per person: $186
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%
Connecticut
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $284
- Average monthly benefit per person: $190
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%
Delaware
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $276
- Average monthly benefit per person: $180
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%
District of Columbia
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $251
- Average monthly benefit per person: $193
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 20%
Florida
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $274
- Average monthly benefit per person: $186
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%
Georgia
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $321
- Average monthly benefit per person: $187
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%
Hawaii
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $595
- Average monthly benefit per person: $378
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%
Idaho
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $301
- Average monthly benefit per person: $179
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 7%
Illinois
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $288
- Average monthly benefit per person: $192
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%
Indiana
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $340
- Average monthly benefit per person: $196
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%
Iowa
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $277
- Average monthly benefit per person: $170
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%
Kansas
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $302
- Average monthly benefit per person: $182
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 6%
Kentucky
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $315
- Average monthly benefit per person: $163
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%
Louisiana
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $336
- Average monthly benefit per person: $187
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 18%
Maine
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $238
- Average monthly benefit per person: $176
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%
Maryland
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $242
- Average monthly benefit per person: $180
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%
Massachusetts
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $274
- Average monthly benefit per person: $196
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 16%
Michigan
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $270
- Average monthly benefit per person: $173
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%
Minnesota
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $246
- Average monthly benefit per person: $157
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%
Mississippi
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $303
- Average monthly benefit per person: $183
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%
Missouri
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $332
- Average monthly benefit per person: $192
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%
Montana
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $287
- Average monthly benefit per person: $173
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 7%
Nebraska
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $318
- Average monthly benefit per person: $179
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%
Nevada
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $276
- Average monthly benefit per person: $166
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%
New Hampshire
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $270
- Average monthly benefit per person: $167
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%
New Jersey
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $312
- Average monthly benefit per person: $194
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%
New Mexico
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $307
- Average monthly benefit per person: $190
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 21%
New York
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $310
- Average monthly benefit per person: $209
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%
North Carolina
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $287
- Average monthly benefit per person: $173
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%
North Dakota
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $319
- Average monthly benefit per person: $191
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 6%
Ohio
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $306
- Average monthly benefit per person: $191
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%
Oklahoma
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $332
- Average monthly benefit per person: $183
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 17%
Oregon
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $247
- Average monthly benefit per person: $176
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 18%
Pennsylvania
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $285
- Average monthly benefit per person: $178
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%
Rhode Island
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $262
- Average monthly benefit per person: $199
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%
South Carolina
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $318
- Average monthly benefit per person: $186
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%
South Dakota
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $356
- Average monthly benefit per person: $200
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%
Tennessee
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $320
- Average monthly benefit per person: $190
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%
Texas
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $344
- Average monthly benefit per person: $188
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%
Utah
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $329
- Average monthly benefit per person: $188
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%
Vermont
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $275
- Average monthly benefit per person: $185
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%
Virginia
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $296
- Average monthly benefit per person: $177
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%
Washington
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $251
- Average monthly benefit per person: $180
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%
West Virginia
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $258
- Average monthly benefit per person: $170
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 16%
Wisconsin
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $257
- Average monthly benefit per person: $161
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%
Wyoming
- Average monthly benefit for all households: $333
- Average monthly benefit per person: $163
- Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%
