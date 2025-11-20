Here's the 1 Social Security Change in 2026 That Will Hurt the Worst

Key Points

Changes to Social Security are coming next year, and some of the changes happening to the program are not good for retirees.

A change to the full retirement age has been in the works for a long time.

Social Security has been providing for retirees since the 1930s. Since that time, the benefits program has kept millions of seniors out of poverty and helped many maintain a decent standard of living in their later years.

There have been changes to the program over time, though. And one change is happening in 2026 that will almost inevitably lead to less lifetime income for those who are affected.

This change will hurt seniors the most out of any modifications happening next year, and it's one that has been baked in for a long time, so there's really nothing anyone can do about it besides plan for it to happen.

This 2026 Social Security change is bad news for anyone retiring

In 2026, full retirement age is changing to 67 for anyone who turns 66 next year or in the years beyond 2026.

Full retirement age is the age when a standard benefit, unreduced by early filing penalties, becomes claimable. If you start benefits any time before FRA, your Social Security will be reduced for the rest of your life.

The change to full retirement age has been in the works for a long time, as FRA has gradually been moving later, thanks to reforms in the 1980s that were prompted by a financial shortfall in the benefits program. Traditionally, everyone who collected Social Security had a full retirement age of 65. However, this was gradually shifted back, and the rules now say that anyone born in 1960 or later has an FRA of 67.

This means that everyone who is turning 66 next year, or in any subsequent years, will have to wait until 67 to start collecting Social Security to avoid a cut to their standard payment. This is the first time that FRA will not be in the 65 or 66 age range, as those born in 1959 had an FRA of 66 and 10 months.

Why does this change hurt so much?

A change to the full retirement age affects retirees significantly.

Since FRA is later, you now have to wait longer to claim Social Security to get your standard benefit. If you don't wait, you'll have less income coming in each month for the rest of your life. If you do wait, you give up months or even years of benefits you would have had if your FRA had been earlier.

Let's say, for example, that your standard benefit is $2,000. Since you have to wait until 67 to claim it, rather than claiming it at age 65, as you used to be able to do, you give up two years of collecting $2,000 per month. That's $48,000 total.

If you don't wait, your benefits will shrink. If you claim early at 65, you'll be hit with two years of early filing penalties. That amounts to approximately a 13.3% reduction in your benefits. If your benefit had been $2,000 per month, you'll now collect just $1,734 per month.

Missing out on $266 per month for, say, 30 years of retirement, would cost you close to $96,000 -- and it would likely cost you much more over time because your Social Security COLA would lead to a smaller benefit increase each year, since you'd be starting from a lower starting benefit.

Regardless of your approach, you're likely to lose a significant amount of money compared to those who were able to retire with full benefits at 65. You may need to withdraw more from your retirement plans to avoid an early claim, but still retire when you want to. Or, you may have to make larger withdrawals from a 401(k) or IRA to account for a smaller Social Security benefit because you didn't wait to claim, and your monthly benefit is smaller.

The change has been a long time coming

The fact that retirees in 2026 and beyond face a FRA that is two years later than it used to be is not a good thing for seniors. It's true that we've known about this since the 1980s, of course, and retirees have had time to take this issue into account during their retirement planning process. The change has also been slowly implemented.

Still, with many people not fully understanding Social Security, unfortunately, future retirees claiming benefits may not be aware of the change to FRA. This could lead to retirees making uninformed choices about when to claim these important retirement benefits that are protected against inflation and guaranteed to last for life.

