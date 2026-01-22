Here Is SoFi's Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity That Investors Are Overlooking

Key Points

SoFi’s revenue is growing rapidly, and there are several reasons why.

Third-party personal loan originations, checking and savings accounts, and other growth drivers are responsible.

Home loans aren’t a large part of SoFi’s business right now, but that could change in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

To say that SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has grown impressively would be an understatement. Over the past three years, SoFi's membership base has grown by 142%, revenue has grown by even more, and the company is now consistently profitable.

A few major growth drivers have been responsible for the stellar recent performance. Personal loan originations have soared, and net chargeoffs have declined. The "loan platform business" that originates loans on behalf of third parties and provides referrals to partners has become a rapidly growing source of high-margin fee income. And the SoFi Invest platform has launched some exciting features, such as options trading and access to private companies. These are just a few examples.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

One future billion-dollar revenue stream

For the time being, personal loans are by far the largest part of SoFi's lending business, accounting for about 77% of loan originations through the first three quarters of 2025. Student loans, the original loan type marketed by the company, is the second largest.

However, one part of SoFi's business that is overlooked, and shouldn't be, is home loans.

To be sure, I wouldn't call SoFi a major mortgage lender by any definition. The company originated about $2.3 billion in mortgages over the past three quarters. For context, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) originated $32.4 billion during the most recent quarter alone.

Although home loans aren't a big part of SoFi's business yet, it's tough to overstate what a massive opportunity this is. For one thing, the real estate market itself is still historically slow, as interest rates have remained high. Not only is home purchase activity slow, but refinancing is, too.

Second, as SoFi's member base grows, it creates cross-selling opportunities for other products, including home loans. In fact, in the most recent quarter, SoFi's home loan volume nearly doubled from $490 million to $945 million, so it's already seeing quite a bit of traction.

As rates (hopefully) come down over the next couple of years, and SoFi's ecosystem grows by millions of new members, it could create a perfect storm of home loan demand. SoFi could even replicate its personal loan platform and incorporate third-party mortgage originations and referrals. In a typical year, roughly $6 trillion worth of existing homes are sold in the United States. Plus, American homeowners are sitting on $35 trillion in home equity, the most in history. SoFi is well positioned for its home loan business to grow significantly in the years to come.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $470,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Rocket Companies and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.