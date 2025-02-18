Here are the Top Stocks That Congress has Been Buying Lately

Congress has continued to be busy trading, and we have been tracking all of their latest portfolio movements at Quiver.

Quiver's Congress Buys Strategy is an automated trading strategy that tracks the performance of stocks that have been most purchased by members of U.S. Congress (or their family). This strategy is weighted based on the reported size of the purchases, with weekly rebalancing.



The strategy has returned 37.11% CAGR since inception, with a 2.86% return over the past week, 8.46% return over the past month, and 25.86% return over the past year.

Here is the latest update to the Quiver Congress Buys Strategy:

PANW: 50.00% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a +22.89% change to its position in PANW since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 9 purchases of PANW by Congress members, totaling at least $1,606,000. 4 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

EZU: 7.31% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a -8.29% change to its position in EZU since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 1 purchases of EZU by Congress members, totaling at least $100,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

IEFA: 7.31% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a -3.39% change to its position in IEFA since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 1 purchases of IEFA by Congress members, totaling at least $100,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

IEMG: 4.39% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a -4.43% change to its position in IEMG since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 2 purchases of IEMG by Congress members, totaling at least $51,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

HE: 4.30% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a 0.04301089143020825% change to its position in HE since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 1 purchases of HE by Congress members, totaling at least $50,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

TCMD: 4.30% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a -23.52% change to its position in TCMD since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 1 purchases of TCMD by Congress members, totaling at least $50,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

AIT: 2.58% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a +1.52% change to its position in AIT since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 2 purchases of AIT by Congress members, totaling at least $30,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

COHR: 2.58% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a 0.02580773913899938% change to its position in COHR since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 2 purchases of COHR by Congress members, totaling at least $30,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

IRM: 2.58% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a -0.08% change to its position in IRM since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 2 purchases of IRM by Congress members, totaling at least $30,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

MTZ: 2.58% position

The Congress Buys Strategy has made a 0.02580773913899938% change to its position in MTZ since the last rebalance.

Over the past year, there have been 2 purchases of MTZ by Congress members, totaling at least $30,000. 1 different members have purchased the stock over this time period.

