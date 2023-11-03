Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: November 3, 2023—Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 8.06%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 7.18%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.86%.

Refinance Rates for November 3, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 8.06%. That’s compared to 8.29% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $738 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 8.06%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $165,663. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 8.10% compared to 8.30% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.86%. That’s compared to the average of 8.17% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.91% compared to 8.18% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.86%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $828 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $98,704 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.18% compared to 7.35% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.18%. That compares to 7.32% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 7.18%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $909 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $63,626 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.97%. One week ago, the average rate was 8.16%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.97% will pay $732 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 7.60%. Last week, the average rate was 7.82%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.60% will pay $933 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $509,151 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

