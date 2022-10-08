Here Are the Most Expensive Cities in Every State
No matter where you live, you pay a lot to keep a roof over your head, the lights and water on, and food in your cupboards. But your location makes a huge difference in how much actually leaves your bank account each month to cover these essentials.
Costs vary not just by state but also by where in the state you live. And unfortunately for the residents of the 50 cities below, they'll pay some of the highest costs around.
The most expensive city in every state
The following cities have the highest cost of living in each state, according to doxo:
Alabama: Daphne
Alaska: Eagle River
Arizona: Paradise Valley
Arkansas: Maumelle
California: Ladera Ranch
Colorado: Parker
Connecticut: New Canaan
Delaware: Hockessin
Florida: Wellington
Georgia: Alpharetta
Hawaii: Kailua
Idaho: Kuna
Illinois: Hinsdale
Indiana: Carmel
Iowa: Johnston
Kansas: Leawood
Kentucky: Prospect
Louisiana: Kenner
Maine: Scarborough
Maryland: Potomac
Massachusetts: Hingham
Michigan: Birmingham
Minnesota: Excelsior
Mississippi: Madison
Missouri: Chesterfield
Montana: Whitefish
Nebraska: Elkhorn
Nevada: Henderson
New Hampshire: Bedford
New Jersey: Princeton
New Mexico: Santa Fe
New York: Garden City
North Carolina: Cary
North Dakota: Minot
Ohio: Dublin
Oklahoma: Edmond
Oregon: Gresham
Pennsylvania: Wynnewood
Rhode Island: Barrington
South Carolina: Hilton Head Island
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Brentwood
Texas: Southlake
Utah: Park City
Vermont: Burlington
Virginia: McLean
Washington: Sammamish
West Virginia: Charles Town
Wisconsin: Oregon
Wyoming: Cheyenne
What do I do if my city is on the list?
If you live in one of the 50 cities listed above, chances are you're paying quite a bit more than other residents of your home state. But this might not be a problem for you. If you love where you live and you're able to manage your monthly bills comfortably, then the fact that yours is the most expensive city in your state shouldn't bother you.
But if you're struggling to afford the cost of living where you are, you can take steps to reduce your cost of living, including:
- Ditching the car in favor of public transportation when feasible
- Refinancing your mortgage when rates are low
- Shopping around for more affordable insurance once per year
- Taking advantage of sales and coupons when you shop
- Using less water and electricity when possible to reduce utility costs
- Looking for a roommate to help lower your housing costs
And if you're not too attached to your current city, moving is another option. If you live in an expensive city, moving to a suburb or a nearby rural area could save you quite a bit. Those who are lucky enough to work remotely may even be able to keep their jobs, but others may have to explore the opportunities available elsewhere.
Again, living costs aren't the only or even the most important factor when deciding where to live. But it's still something you ought to be mindful of. When it's convenient for you, take steps to reduce your monthly expenses so you can hold onto more of your hard-earned cash.
