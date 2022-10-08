Here Are the Most Expensive Cities in Every State

No matter where you live, you pay a lot to keep a roof over your head, the lights and water on, and food in your cupboards. But your location makes a huge difference in how much actually leaves your bank account each month to cover these essentials.

Costs vary not just by state but also by where in the state you live. And unfortunately for the residents of the 50 cities below, they'll pay some of the highest costs around.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

The most expensive city in every state

The following cities have the highest cost of living in each state, according to doxo:

Alabama: Daphne

Alaska: Eagle River

Arizona: Paradise Valley

Arkansas: Maumelle

California: Ladera Ranch

Colorado: Parker

Connecticut: New Canaan

Delaware: Hockessin

Florida: Wellington

Georgia: Alpharetta

Hawaii: Kailua

Idaho: Kuna

Illinois: Hinsdale

Indiana: Carmel

Iowa: Johnston

Kansas: Leawood

Kentucky: Prospect

Louisiana: Kenner

Maine: Scarborough

Maryland: Potomac

Massachusetts: Hingham

Michigan: Birmingham

Minnesota: Excelsior

Mississippi: Madison

Missouri: Chesterfield

Montana: Whitefish

Nebraska: Elkhorn

Nevada: Henderson

New Hampshire: Bedford

New Jersey: Princeton

New Mexico: Santa Fe

New York: Garden City

North Carolina: Cary

North Dakota: Minot

Ohio: Dublin

Oklahoma: Edmond

Oregon: Gresham

Pennsylvania: Wynnewood

Rhode Island: Barrington

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Brentwood

Texas: Southlake

Utah: Park City

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: McLean

Washington: Sammamish

West Virginia: Charles Town

Wisconsin: Oregon

Wyoming: Cheyenne

What do I do if my city is on the list?

If you live in one of the 50 cities listed above, chances are you're paying quite a bit more than other residents of your home state. But this might not be a problem for you. If you love where you live and you're able to manage your monthly bills comfortably, then the fact that yours is the most expensive city in your state shouldn't bother you.

But if you're struggling to afford the cost of living where you are, you can take steps to reduce your cost of living, including:

Ditching the car in favor of public transportation when feasible

Refinancing your mortgage when rates are low

Shopping around for more affordable insurance once per year

Taking advantage of sales and coupons when you shop

Using less water and electricity when possible to reduce utility costs

Looking for a roommate to help lower your housing costs

And if you're not too attached to your current city, moving is another option. If you live in an expensive city, moving to a suburb or a nearby rural area could save you quite a bit. Those who are lucky enough to work remotely may even be able to keep their jobs, but others may have to explore the opportunities available elsewhere.

Again, living costs aren't the only or even the most important factor when deciding where to live. But it's still something you ought to be mindful of. When it's convenient for you, take steps to reduce your monthly expenses so you can hold onto more of your hard-earned cash.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.