Here are Tesla's Top Competitors in 2026

Key Points

Tesla faces increased competition for the Model Y.

Some competitors, however, are pulling back.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

As of last quarter, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) controls more than half of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market. This is not unusual for the company. For years, Tesla has dominated the EV category in the U.S. What is unusual, however, is the competitive landscape moving forward.

In some ways, Tesla will face more competition this year than ever before. But in other ways, the competitive landscape has improved considerably. There are two important factors to understand about Tesla's unusual competitive position in 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Tesla will get more competition for its biggest moneymaker in 2026

Tesla is the No. 1 EV brand in the U.S. by sales volumes. But it may not be for long. When you dig into Tesla's sales numbers, you'll find one curious fact: One model is responsible for the bulk of Tesla's annual car sales. Last year, for example, Tesla shipped 418,227 vehicles. Around 406,000 of those vehicles were either a Model 3 or Model Y -- Tesla's two affordable models. And yet, an even closer look reveals that more than 350,000 units of that figure included Model Y shipments alone. Put together, Tesla's Model Y accounts for more than 80% of Tesla's unit volumes in 2025.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed earlier this year that the company will soon discontinue production of its luxury Model S and Model X models, meaning that the Model Y will become an even more important revenue and profit driver for the company. But starting next month, the Model Y will face one of its biggest competitive threats in years: Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) R2 SUV.

Rivian's R2 won't be alone. Once shipments begin to scale, the company expects to start production on two additional Model Y competitors: Rivian's R3 and R3X SUVs. By this time next year, Rivian may have three SUVs all priced under $50,000 -- stiff competition for Tesla's smaller but similarly priced crossover, the Model Y.

EV makers like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are also teasing low-priced vehicles. But that company's production timeline is likely a year or two delayed versus Rivian's traction. In short, Rivian is positioned as the biggest potential Tesla competitor in the U.S. over the next 12 months. Looking beyond pure-play EV makers, however, the picture gets a little more mixed.

2. Many automakers are aggressively scaling back EV investments

While Rivian is scaling up its production plans, most conventional automakers are scaling back their EV dreams. "After years of rapid growth," one industry report concludes, "the electric vehicle boom is hitting turbulence. With demand slowing and incentives fading, at least 18 automakers are now canceling, delaying, or scaling back EV plans in the U.S." Included on that long list are companies like Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM), both of which have scaled back or ditched plans to launch additional competition for Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

Industry jitters when it comes to betting on EVs isn't surprising. According to new research from The Motley Fool, "Ford only sold 84,000 EVs in 2025, while its EV and technology segment (Ford Model e) lost almost $5 billion. The company also took a massive $8.5 billion write-down after cancelling several EV models due to falling demand following the end of the federal EV tax incentives."

General Motors hasn't fared much better. "Like Ford, GM is scaling back," the report concludes. "It took a $6 billion charge related to its EV business in the fourth quarter of 2025. The bulk of that stems from contract cancellations and supplier settlements after GM cut back on its EV production plans. GM stopped production on EV batteries at two joint venture plants for six months and cut production at an EV-only factory to one shift."

So, while the competitive landscape is heating up with pure-play EV competitors like Rivian, larger automakers, like Ford and GM, are entering a multiyear downscaling phase. Whether this unusual mix of conditions winds up a positive or negative for Tesla investors remains to be seen.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $447,961 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $47,222 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $495,179!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.