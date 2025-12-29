Here Are the 8 States With No Income Tax

Key Points

Some states have higher taxes in other areas to make up for the lack of an income tax.

No income tax also applies to different forms of retirement income.

Federal tax rules apply regardless of your state's tax rules.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

One thing you can count on in the U.S. is taxes. There are taxes on the paycheck you earn, the items you buy, retirement income, the house you own, and inheritances. They're about as unavoidable as rush-hour traffic in New York City.

To be fair, taxes are a necessary evil to ensure public services get funded, but that doesn't change most people's disdain for them. The good news, though, is that some U.S. citizens will be able to avoid income taxes because of the states they live in. Let's take a look at which states those are.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The states without an income tax

As of the end of 2025, there are eight states without income taxes:

Alaska Florida Nevada New Hampshire South Dakota Tennessee Texas Washington Wyoming

You'll often find Washington on lists like these as well. It's true that Washington charges no general income tax on most of its residents. However, for those who have income from capital gains exceeding $278,000 on most assets (excluding real estate), the excess gain is subject to a 7% state tax.

An important thing to note is that states still need reliable revenue sources, and without income tax, they have to compensate somehow. This typically means higher taxes in other places. For example, Texas and New Hampshire have higher property taxes than most states; Tennessee has one of the highest sales taxes in the country (7% on most items); and Nevada has leaned on heavy tourism and gaming taxes.

You can't avoid Uncle Sam regardless of your state

The good news is that these states also do not tax retirement income, including your 401(k), IRAs, pensions, and Social Security benefits.

The bad news is that if your state does not have an income tax, it doesn't save you from federal taxes. Beginning in 2026, here are the federal tax brackets:

Tax Rate Single Filers Married Filing Jointly Head of Household 10% $0 to $12,400 $0 to $24,800 $0 to $17,700 12% $12,401 to $50,400 $24,801 to $100,800 $17,701 to $67,450 22% $50,401 to $105,700 $100,801 to $211,400 $67,451 to $105,700 24% $105,701 to $201,775 $211,401 to $403,550 $105,701 to $201,750 32% $201,776 to $256,225 $403,551 to $512,450 $201,751 to $256,200 35% $256,226 to $640,600 $512,451 to $768,700 $256,201 to $640,600 37% Over $640,600 Over $768,700 Over $640,600

A state's income tax rules shouldn't be the sole reason you choose to live somewhere, but it's well worth considering when deciding where you can stretch your money the farthest. This is especially true for people in retirement with a fixed income.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.