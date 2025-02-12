Here Are the 529 Plan Contribution Limits by State

529 college savings plans are excellent ways to save for the educational expenses of loved ones (or even yourself) in a tax-advantaged way. Although 529 savings plan contributions aren't deductible on your federal income tax return, they can be deducted on state income tax returns in many cases. Plus, 529 savings plan contributions can be invested, similar to the structure of a 401(k), and any investment profits used to pay for qualified education expenses are 100% tax-free.

You can't contribute an unlimited amount of money to a 529 savings plan, but these accounts have some of the highest contribution limits of any tax-advantaged investment account type.

Since 529 plans are operated by each individual state, the contribution limits are set by the states. Here's a rundown of the current state-by-state contribution limits, and what you need to know about things like gift taxes and state tax deductions.

529 plan contribution limits by state

I won't keep you in suspense. Here are the aggregate 529 plan contribution limits for each state, listed alphabetically:

State Lifetime Contribution Limit (2025) Alabama $475,000 Alaska $550,000 Arizona (advisor-sold plan) $575,000 Arkansas $500,000 California $529,000 Colorado $500,000 Connecticut $550,000 Delaware $350,000 Florida $418,000 Georgia $235,000 Hawaii $305,000 Idaho $500,000 Illinois $500,000 Indiana $450,000 Iowa $420,000 Kansas $475,000 Kentucky $450,000 Louisiana $500,000 Maine $520,000 Maryland $500,000 Massachusetts $500,000 Michigan $500,000 Minnesota $425,000 Mississippi $235,000 Missouri $550,000 Montana $396,000 Nebraska $500,000 Nevada $500,000 New Hampshire $569,123 New Jersey $305,000 New Mexico $500,000 New York $520,000 North Carolina $540,000 North Dakota $269,000 Ohio $541,000 Oklahoma $450,000 Oregon $400,000 Pennsylvania $511,758 Rhode Island $520,000 South Carolina $540,000 South Dakota $350,000 Tennessee $350,000 Texas $500,000 Utah $560,000 Vermont $550,000 Virginia $550,000 Washington $500,000 Washington, D.C. $500,000 West Virginia $550,000 Wisconsin $545,000 Wyoming No Plan Available

If you were looking for it, the highest limit is in Arizona, with a $575,000 aggregate limit, while the lowest is $235,000, which is the limit in both Georgia and Mississippi.

It's also important to mention that these limits are per beneficiary, not per account. In other words, if you open a 529 savings plan for your child, and your parents open an account for the same child to save for college, the total contributions made must remain under the limit.

Is there an annual contribution limit?

To be perfectly clear, the limits in the previous section refer to aggregate, or lifetime, contribution limits. As a general rule, there is no annual maximum contribution limit to a 529 savings plan.

However, there are two things that are important to know:

First, while some states let you use all 529 plan contributions as a state income tax deduction, others place limits. As an example, Pennsylvania only allows contributions up to the annual gift tax exclusion to be deducted, which is $19,000 in 2025.

Second, while on the topic of gift taxes, contributions to a 529 plan are considered "gifts," and if they exceed the annual gift tax exclusion, they can count against your lifetime gift tax exemption. There's a special rule that allows five years' worth of 529 contributions to be made at once ($95,000 in 2025) while avoiding gift tax implications, as long as no other contributions are made in the five-year period.

In other words, there might not be an official annual contribution limit, but for practical purposes, it might not make sense to contribute more than a certain amount.

If your state's limit isn't enough, should you use another plan?

Let's say that you live in Georgia, where the aggregate limit is $235,000, but you anticipate sending your child to an expensive school with a higher four-year expected cost of attendance. Should you contribute to a different state's plan instead?

While you absolutely don't have to contribute to your own state's plan, there are a couple of things to keep in mind before you choose that route.

First, 529 plan contributions are generally deductible on state tax returns if you live in a state that has an income tax. But in most states, you must use your own state's plan to take advantage.

Second, not all 529 plans allow out-of-state residents to contribute.

Third, not all 529 plans are equal. It's important to compare fees and investment options if you're thinking about using another state's plan.

The bottom line is that there is more to the decision of which 529 savings plan to use than the contribution limits. But with the rising costs of attending college, it's definitely a piece of the puzzle.

