Here Are 3 Ways President Trump's Crypto Policy Roadmap Could Affect XRP

Key Points The White House is pushing for a lot of new crypto regulations.

Several executive agencies are updating their rule books as a result.

New legislation in Congress is shaping the industry as well.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Good government and regulatory policies, where they exist, do not make crypto prices go up on their own; they clear brush, fix a few potholes, and, ideally, post better signs about what's permitted so that more traffic can move with higher speeds and greater confidence.

For XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the Trump administration's new crypto roadmap is mostly about that kind of groundwork, aimed at reducing regulatory ambiguity, opening doors for banks, and tightening the plumbing that stablecoins and payments rely on -- all areas where the coin stands to benefit significantly from clarity. With several sets of reforms now in motion in Washington, three of them stand out as potential catalysts for XRP during the next few quarters and beyond.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's what you need to know.

1. A unified ruleset

The biggest unlock that the Trump administration has brought to crypto is a path toward clearer jurisdiction of government agencies and harmonized regulatory rules about crypto assets.

In that vein, the White House kicked off the year with an executive order prioritizing regulatory clarity and interagency coordination for digital finance. On top of that, there is early movement toward forming joint playbooks across agencies, which will make it easier for coins designed for financial institutions, like XRP, to confidently market themselves as being compliant to their risk-averse users. In particular, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will likely be working together more closely to regulate the industry, with some responsibilities likely shifting from one agency to the other to increase regulatory efficiency.

If non-security assets like cryptocurrencies get regulated via the CFTC and newly unified asset custody rules, the legal risks that once constrained institutional investor commitment should ease.

For XRP, that could mean broader exchange and brokerage access, deeper order books, more users, and lower spreads over time -- and that's on top of XRP recently settling one of the SEC's long-standing lawsuits against it in late August.

2. Bank and fintech adoption

Banks matter for coins like XRP because they move large, recurring volumes, which make for consistent fee revenue.

As part of the administration's agenda for crypto, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) recently clarified that national banks may provide crypto custody, engage in certain stablecoin activities, and even participate in blockchain networks. Those permissions are the on-ramp for banks and fintechs to pull some of their cross-border transfer workflows on-chain. That's precisely where the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is built to compete, with features that let regulated counterparties enforce regulatory compliance rules without bolting on third-party tools.

Assuming more regulated corridors experiment with blockchain technology as a result of these updated rules, XRP could see higher institutional usage and throughput as value moves across ledgers. The upside case is that banks carve out the high-friction slices of cross-border transfers and asset management operations where faster settlement can save them real money, and run them on XRP to capture savings.

3. Stablecoin plumbing

With the passage of the Genius Act, there's now a clearly defined set of rules governing the asset class. Thus, banks and other financial institutions can confidently deploy their capital into stablecoins, as the new regulations should significantly reduce the risks associated with them.

Assuming they decide to continue doing that, the XRPL is a logical place for those stablecoins to live. The chain offers low fees, fast transaction times, and, as mentioned previously, the regulatory compliance features that institutions need in their financial technologies. Plus, the ledger already publishes compliance guidelines for stablecoin issuers and token administrators. And if the U.S. Treasury's rules boost bank-issued stablecoins, XRPL's payments and exchange features are still positioned to carry more regulated traffic.

None of that guarantees the coin's price appreciation. But overall, most of the new crypto policies implemented by the administration are in XRP's favor.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.