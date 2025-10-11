Here Are the 3 Tailwinds Behind Bitcoin's Latest Rally

Key Points

Bitcoin is being used as a hedge against inflation.

It's also being purchased by digital asset treasury companies.

When asset managers offer Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, they need to buy the underlying asset.

There are moments in markets when narratives, incentives, and financial plumbing all click at once. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is having one of those runs. It keeps notching fresh highs in 2025, cresting above $126,000 in recent days, as new sources of demand meet a famously fixed supply.

If you strip away the noise, three forces are doing the heavy lifting in this rally, and most will be durable contributors in the future. Here's what you need to know.

1. Inflation and currency problems

When the purchasing power of a fiat currency is declining or threatened, investors reach for assets that they perceive to be scarce, like Bitcoin, gold, real estate, and commodities.

On that note, U.S. inflation remains substantially above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) up 2.9% during the 12 months through August, which is a reminder that price pressures are not entirely vanquished. So investors have a data-driven reason to hedge by buying Bitcoin right now, as its supply is fixed, and therefore cannot be printed by central banks or national governments in the same way that fiat currencies like the dollar can.

At the same time, the dollar's trajectory looks softer, with foreign exchange strategists largely expecting broad U.S. dollar weakness during the next 12 months amid additional interest rate cuts. That backdrop has benefited Bitcoin and also propelled classic hedges like gold to fresh records, an unmistakable indicator that the market is paying up for assets with perceived safety from currency-related phenomena.

While Bitcoin is not a perfect inflation hedge, the perception of its scarcity can be enough to pull in capital when currency volatility rises. The risk, of course, is that a sharp disinflation or a dollar resurgence could cool this impulse quickly, but that does not appear to be likely in the near term as of now.

2. Corporate treasuries are becoming structural buyers

A second major tailwind is that corporate treasuries and digital asset treasury (DAT) companies are methodically adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets with vast sums of capital.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, and the archetype that most other DATs follow closely. It holds about 640,031 bitcoins as of late September, and its executive chairman, Michael Saylor, is well known for being so bullish about the coin that he is willing to keep buying it at any price, at least at any price it has reached so far.

In practice, Strategy has repeatedly tapped capital markets to fund Bitcoin purchases, pairing convertible notes and at-the-market (ATM) equity programs with steady accumulation. The result is that the business is a very large holder, and a price-insensitive buyer.

In other words, treasury buyers are programmatic accumulators whose mandate is long-term holding, which benefits other holders as well as the price of the asset. The trade-off is that investor exposure to Bitcoin's volatility can be transmitted through leverage and potential equity dilution at the treasury-company level. If Bitcoin stumbles or capital markets tighten, that value gains can slow or even go into reverse. But while it is humming, it's a persistent bid powering the coin higher.

3. Spot funds are piling in

The third tailwind is both mechanical and huge.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) make it simple for mainstream and institutional investors to allocate in tax-advantaged accounts without dealing with crypto wallets or exchanges. ETFs issue shares that are by necessity backed by the underlying assets. For spot Bitcoin ETFs, new share creation requires the ETF issuer and its authorized participants to buy the actual coins for the trust. Sustained share creation therefore translates into net Bitcoin buying.

On this front, capital flows have exploded. In the week ended Oct. 4, digital asset funds took in a record $5.9 billion, including $3.5 billion into Bitcoin products alone, coincident with Bitcoin's new record high of more than $126,000. The iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) alone lists roughly $98.5 billion in net assets as of Oct. 6, underscoring the sheer scale of demand for crypto ETFs.

As long as flows are positive, ETFs will keep converting investor appetite into real coin demand, and it's very likely that this tailwind will continue to blow for quite some time.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.