Here Are the 10 States With the Highest Aggregate Contribution Limits for 529 Plans

529 college savings plans are operated by the states, which means that each state can set its own aggregate contribution limit.

In simple terms, this is the maximum total amount of money that can be contributed to a 529 plan on behalf of a particular beneficiary. And as you'll see, in many cases these limits are rather high. Plus, they don't include investment returns generated in the account, so it's entirely possible to have far more money in a 529 plan than the contribution limit by the time the beneficiary is ready to go to college.

As of 2025, the contribution limits to 529 college savings plans range from a low of $235,000 to a high of $575,000. And here are the states with the highest contribution limits:

Rank State Contribution Limit 1 Arizona (advisor-sold plan) $575,000 2 New Hampshire $569,123 3 Utah $560,000 4-10 (all tied) Alaska, Connecticut, Missouri, North Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia $550,000

How much will you need to contribute to a 529 plan?

Of course, the answers to questions like "how much do I need to contribute to a 529 plan?" and "is my state's contribution limit enough?" are more complicated than a simple number or yes/no answer. It depends on several factors, including how much of your child or other loved one's education you want to pay for, how old the beneficiary is when you open the account, and how you expect your investments to grow between now and when they need the money. And obviously, the latter one is nothing more than an educated guess, as nobody can predict future investment performance with 100% accuracy.

It also depends on the type of college they plan to go, where they plan to live while in school, how many years it takes to graduate (only 42% of college graduates get their degree within four years), and more.

With all of that in mind, here's some data about the average cost of attendance for four years of college:

Type of Institution Cost Per Year 4-Year Cost Public four-year university (in-state) $27,146 $108,584 Public four-year (out-of-state) $45,708 $182,832 Private, nonprofit $58,628 $234,512

To be clear, these are total costs of attendance. That includes tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies. It doesn't include other living expenses or transportation costs, as it assumes the student lives on campus.

If you have some idea where your child wants to go to school, you can get a better estimate from the school's financial aid office. Each college or university publishes a total cost of attendance, and while it can vary slightly by student, this should be able to give you an idea of what to expect. As you'll probably find, some institutions cost significantly more or less than these estimates.

High annual contributions could trigger gift taxes

All of the limits having to do with 529 savings plan contributions are aggregate, or lifetime contribution limits. There's no annual contribution limit to 529 savings plans -- in other words, if you're enrolled in Utah's plan and want to contribute $560,000 right away, there's no reason you can't.

However, there might be an annual limit for practical purposes. And there are two main reasons why:

Some states limit the amount of contributions you can deduct on your state tax return each year, so it can make more sense to spread them out. Contributions in excess of the annual gift tax exclusion could have eventual estate tax implications. There's a rule that allows up to five times the annual gift tax exclusion to be contributed to a 529 plan in a single year (that would be $95,000 in 2025), only if no other contributions are made in the five-year period.

The bottom line is that 529 savings plans have some of the highest contribution limits of any tax-advantaged investment accounts. And that's especially true in the states mentioned in the chart. But that doesn't mean you need to rush to get as much money as possible into the account – at least until you know the implications of doing so.

