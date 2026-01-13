Herbalife (HLF) Price Target Increased by 20.83% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is an increase of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.40% from the latest reported closing price of $15.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLF is 0.16%, an increase of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 112,890K shares. The put/call ratio of HLF is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 7,760K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Route One Investment Company holds 7,529K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,159K shares , representing an increase of 18.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,688K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,904K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,355K shares , representing a decrease of 24.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 31.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,110K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.