Herbalife (HLF) Price Target Increased by 17.24% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior estimate of $14.79 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.53% from the latest reported closing price of $19.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 12.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLF is 0.23%, an increase of 40.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 111,580K shares. The put/call ratio of HLF is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 9,260K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,760K shares , representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 65.41% over the last quarter.

Route One Investment Company holds 8,162K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,529K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 66.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,620K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,688K shares , representing a decrease of 19.02%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,110K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,728K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%.

