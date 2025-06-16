Hepion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kaouthar Lbiati As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) said on Monday that it has appointed Kaouthar Lbiati as interim Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 16 after John Brancaccio decided to retire for personal reasons.

Lbiati has been serving as a member of Hepion's Board since June 2022 and has over 15 years of leadership experience in both biotech and large pharmaceutical companies.

