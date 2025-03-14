News & Insights

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split To Maintain Nasdaq Listing

March 14, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) will implement a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, effective March 17, 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning March 18, 2025, under the same ticker.

The split aims to raise the stock price to meet Nasdaq Capital Market's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

As a result, every 50 shares will be consolidated into one share, reducing the total outstanding shares from 54.25 million to 1.08 million. No fractional shares will be issued—any fractional holdings will be rounded up.

The split will proportionally adjust outstanding stock options and warrants but will not impact stockholder ownership percentages or voting power.

HEPA is currently trading at $0.0236 or 37.5661% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

