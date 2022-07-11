Henry Schein's (HSIC) New Buyout Expands Its Switzerland Base

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC recently acquired 100% stake in Switzerland-based Condor Dental Research Company SA. Upon closing of the transaction, Condor Dental has joined Henry Schein’s International Distribution Group.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, this buyout is estimated to be neutral to Henry Schein’s diluted earnings per share in 2022 and accretive thereafter

Few Words on Condor Dental

Condor Dental has been acquired by Henry Schein from MCCB Holding Sarl — a health care holding company wholly owned by the Libon family.

Founded in 1978 and based in Vouvry, Switzerland, Condor Dental, a privately-held dental distribution company, serves general dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories.

The company reported around $18 million in sales for 2021. The majority of the sales were derived from dental consumable merchandise, with additional revenues from the customization of dental practices and dental laboratory installations.

Strategic Implications of the Deal

This acquisition underscores Henry Schein’s long-standing commitment to strategic acquisitions that allows it to serve customers better while expanding its vast range of products and services that supports high-quality dental care delivery.

Henry Schein has served the Swiss dental implant market through its Basel-based division, Camlog Biotechnologies GmbH, since 2004. The latest acquisition of Condor Dental further extends the company’s foray into the Swiss market for its dental distribution business.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management, Henry Schein’s operational expertise will strengthen Condor Dental’s market position and enhance the level of services and solutions delivered to dental practitioners.

Condor Dental offers considerable growth opportunities within one of Europe’s most promising dental markets. The latest acquisition translates into a significant opportunity for Henry Schein to grow its footprint in Switzerland and to provide the Swiss dental community with its comprehensive portfolio of technology and value-added solutions.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global dental market is expected to see a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2029. Factors such as the growing prevalence of dental ailments and increasing technological advancements can be attributable to market growth.

Given the substantial market prospects, Henry Schein’s latest buyout to expand its presence in the Swiss market seems well-timed.

Recent Developments

In the first quarter of 2022, Henry Schein registered robust performance within its dental business, attributable to strong global equipment and consumable merchandise sales. Global dental sales increased 2.2% compared with the same period last year. The company noted that growth was strong in each dental specialty category, including implants, oral surgery, endodontics and orthodontics.

Apart from this, the Henry Schein One dental software business continued to progress well despite a challenging business environment. Growth within Henry Schein One continues to be driven by a recovery in in-patient traffic to dental offices.

In March 2022, Henry Schein One introduced a version of its dental analytics platform for dental service organization (DSO) — Jarvis Analytics — to help private dental practices accelerate business growth. The latest development will support Henry Schein’s objective to provide the best-quality solutions to dental practices.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industryin the past year. The stock has dropped 0.1% compared to the industry's 10.5% decline.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

